New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: ‘Arya 3’, ‘Koffee with Karan’, ‘Vigilante’, ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2, and more

October 31, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

Aarya (Season 3) (November 3 )

The hunt begins with Sushmita Sen, as the reigning queen of power and fury, is back in action in the third season of Aarya. Cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies, will Aarya survive? The series is set to explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal. The third season of the Emmy-nominated thriller series also stars Sikander Kher, Indraneil Sengupta and Vikas Kumar.

Koffee with Karan (Season 8) (Weekly drop) (English)

Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8 with Karan Johar as the host. This time, the conversations with Bollywood celebrities are touted to edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the show offers viewers an experience of getting up close and personal with celebrities.

MARVEL TITLES

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 (November 29) (English)

In this episode of Assembled, the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson recount the God of Mischief’s journey back to the MCU. Since Sylvie dispatched “He Who Remains” at the end of time, the Multiverse has been unleashed, the Sacred Timeline is nearing destruction, and Loki’s returned to the TVA to try and save reality. Creative minds behind the show, and exclusive on-set footage, will tells us how the team that powered Loki: Season 2 raised the stakes for this latest adventure while retaining the charm and snark that was always at the heart of the series.

DISNEY TITLES

Behind the Attraction (Season 2) (November 1) (English)

From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss, Behind the Attraction promises to take you on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved attractions. Explore how the Haunted Mansion was filled with 999 happy haunts. When did the Pirates of the Caribbean set sail for Anaheim? How was The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!? What’s an EPCOT? Meet the Imagineers behind these attractions, as well as the cast Members who operate them.

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) (November 8) (English)

The popular franchise is set for a return. Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family - Carol, Sandra, and Cal - by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation. The second season of the The Santa Clauses, comprising six episodes,will star Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Austin Kane, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright and Gabriel Iglesias.

Aruna’s Magic (Season 1) (November 29) (Portuguese)

In search of her place, Mima, a teenager afraid to own up to her power, awakens three witches from the past, who set her on a journey to recover Aruna, a particle capable of reactivating magic and restoring solar balance to the world.

OTHER TITLES

Black Cake (Season 1) (November 3) (English)

Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.

Quiz Lady (November 3) (English)

In Quiz Lady, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

The Boogeyman (November 3) (English)

The Boogeyman is based on the best-selling author Stephen King’s work. High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Vigilante (Season 1) (November 8) (Korean)

In this action thriller series, former victim Kim Jiyong grows up to lead a double life - working as a model police academy student by day and a vigilante by night. Using the police’s training against them, Jiyong will pursue criminals who slip through the cracks in the justice system while avoiding being captured himself.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (November 16) (English)

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests.

Dashing Through the Snow (November 17) (English)

Dashing Through the Snow is billed as a hilarious and touching story about an Atlanta social worker’s Christmas Eve journey with his daughter that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season.

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison, Eddie, who is a social worker, takes their nine-year-old daughter Charlotte to work with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick. Eddie thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician, he and Charlotte are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream (November 17) (Japanese)

Two legendary baseball players narrate this documentary of Shohei Ohtani: English audio by Pedro Martínez, and Japanese audio by Hideki Matsui. Why does Shohei Ohtani make people so hyped and inspired? This film is touted to be an intimate and moving cinematic record of his journey from draft to Japanese Pro Baseball, becoming a two-way star player in Japan, and to MLB stardom.

Faraway Downs (English)

The story, divided into six chapters, centres on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called Faraway Downs. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (newcomer Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous.