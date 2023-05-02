New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: ‘Rennervations’, ‘American Born Chinese’, and more

May 02, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

INDIAN TITLES

Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo (May 5)

Four women run a cottage industry in a remote village. What they are really manufacturing is far more dangerous than just regular herbs. Streaming from May 5

MARVEL TITLES

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (May 17)

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

DISNEY TITLES

Rennervations (Season 1) (May 3)

“Rennervations” is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Season 1) (May 3)

For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, a never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world. In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1) (May 10)

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

Crater (May 12)

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised in a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfil his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

American Born Chinese (Season 1) (May 24)

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (May 24)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode is filled with slapstick, laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling.

Intertwined (Season 2) (May 24)

On season two of “Disney Intertwined,” Marco gets to travel through time and transports from the ’90s straight into 2021, thanks to the bracelet. Fascinated by the new world he sees before his eyes; Marco is determined to remain in 2021 with Allegra. Meanwhile, the three women in the Sharp family — Cocó, Caterina and Allegra — receive an offer for their play, “Light Years,” that they can’t refuse, but they find that this project will be difficult to carry out because several past revelations from 1994 were never resolved. Marco, determined to help the Sharp women, also searches for answers as to why the bracelet took him to 2021 and learns that this magical object, that allows time travel, also carries an unknown danger.

STAR WARS TITLES

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2) (May 4)

Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of “Star Wars: Visions,” the newest volume will continue to push the boundaries of “Star Wars” storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States) .

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1) (May 4)

Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Wild Life (May 26)

From Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, WILD LIFE follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in mid-life, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they’d helped pioneer -- Patagonia, The North Face, and Esprit -- and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. WILD LIFE chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history.

OTHER TITLES

Psy Summer Swag 2022 (May 3) (Korean)

Dancing and jumping along to the hit global sensation “Gangnam Style” under the hot summer sun, PSY invites fans to his first Summer Swag concert since the pandemic in this new Korean Original concert film coming exclusively to Disney+ Hotstar on May 3 .

Race (Season 1) (May 10)

What Park Yoonjo lacks in qualifications and experience she more than makes up for in tenacity and drive, but when everyone in the company discovers that several recent hires were made as part of a newly created diversity program, Yoonjo will have to overcome the insurmountable to win their approval. Starring Lee Yeonhee, Moon Sori, Hong Jonghyun and Chung Yunho, clock-out and unwind with this upcoming workplace dramedy from May 10, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar .

Mayans M.C. (Season 5) (May 25)

“Mayans M.C.” follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ’s need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

Cast: J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos

The Kardashians (Season 3) (May 27)

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions will arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm.

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2) (May 27)

Runa, a university student, earns money working in a high-class soapland bathhouse. One day, she meets Hayato, a popular cover singer and pop idol. Hayato continues to visit Runa, and their relationship deepens. Meanwhile, Emi, Runa’s co-worker, is a spiritual woman in her forties. She returns to her hometown and decides to work at a local bar, and eventually gets into a relationship with one of the bar’s regular customers. Of these two women, one has refused to rely on anything her whole life, while the other has lived her whole life relying on something. How will they each attain their happiness?