New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Escaype Live’ and more

Ewan McGregor in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

May 05, 2022 17:09 IST

Other highlights include musical film ‘Sneakerella,’ Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy,’ the new season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ and more

Here is a full list of titles coming to the platform this month:

Obi-Wan Kenobi (27 May)

Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series. Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’‘ where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Cast: Ewan Mcgregor, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

DISNEY TITLES

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (20 May)

A comeback 30 years in the making, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

The Quest (11 May)

Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind “The Amazing Race” and “The Lord of the Rings,” The Quest is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world that come to life complete with a castle, royals, ethereal Fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a Sorceress intent on destruction and power.

Sneakerella (13 May)

Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.

El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bonds over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.

Cast: Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley

SPORTS

With 10 teams fighting for the trophy, The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played across Mumbai and Pune with the day matches starting at 3:30 pm IST and the matches at 7:30 pm IST. All LIVE matches of the championship will be exclusively available to new and existing viewers.

INDIAN TITLES

Anupama - Namaste America

Seventeen years ago, Anupama got an opportunity of a lifetime to live her dreams but this led her to make a tough choice between her career and her family. Celebrating the spirit and resilience of women, the prequel, of the highly-celebrated television show, Anupama, will offer viewers a closer look at Anupama’s life, a few years into her marriage. The new series, created exclusively for the streaming platform, will see each of its 11 episodes be released per week.

Cast: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sarita Joshi, Alpana Buch, Pujar Banerjee, Gaurav Khanna, Arvind Vaidya, Ekta Saraiya, Shekhar Shukla

Home Shanti (6 May)

The Joshis’ encounter a dilemma when their matriarch, Sarla Joshi decides to take voluntary retirement from her government school job instead of accepting a transfer halfway across the country. The family, based in Dehradun, now face the predicament of finding a house following the short notice to vacate their comfortable government allocated quarters where they have been residing for the past 20 years. With limited time to vacate their present, the family of four set out on the arduous quest of building a new home on a small piece of ancestral land. Home Shanti is a light-hearted family drama, about the humorous situations a family encounters while building their dream home.

Cast: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra

Escaype Live (20 May)

ESCAYPE LIVE is a social thriller, following the lives of everyday Indians stuck in their common lives, trying desperately to make it big online, through a massively popular live-streaming app’s promise of instant fame and money. The story follows the lives of individuals connected to a fictitious live-broadcast app.

Cast: Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

HBO TITLES

The Time Traveller’s Wife (16 May)

Adapted by Steven Moffat from the beloved novel of the same name, The Time Traveler’s Wife follows the intricate and magical love story between Clare (Rose Leslie), and Henry (Theo James), and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

Cast: Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges

HULU TITLES

Candy

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.

Cast: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey.

ENDEMOL TITLES

MasterChef Australia

MasterChef Australia continues to stream throughout May, and for the first time ever, 12 of Australia’s best home cooks will compete against 12 former contestants in Fans & Favourites.

Cast: Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen

KIDS TITLES

Doraemon- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Trouble seems to follow Nobita around. Fortunately for him, he’s got Doraemon, a trusty cat-type robot from the 22nd second century.

ABC STUDIOS TITLES

Who Do You Believe? (3 May)

Who Do You Believe?, the innovative, new series that features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays an armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: “Who Do You Believe?”

Producers: Sarah Tyekiff and Ben Crompton