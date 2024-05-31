New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: ‘The Bear’ Season 3, ‘Gunaah’, ‘The Acolyte’, and more

INDIAN TITLES

Gunaah (June 3) (Hindi)

Fueled by his desire for vengeance, Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler, is out there to blur the lines between right & wrong, friends and enemies, mercy & retribution. Starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti and Zayn Ibad Khan, the series will be available to watch for free on mobile.

The Legend of Hanuman (Season 4) (June 5) (Hindi) (weekly drop)

Hanuman’s powers are truly tested as Kumbhkaran unleashes his army along with the unabashed warriors of Lanka - Ahiravan and Indrajit. Hanuman is ready to discover the warrior within himself, as he along with the vaanar sena embark on the biggest battle you have ever seen before against the behemoths of Ravan’s force.

Bad Cop (Coming in June) (Hindi)

The upcoming action-drama series is a classic cop vs villain story with a lot of twists and turns. Karan, a fierce cop trying to chase down Kazbe, a villain more powerful and deadly than him and simultaneously managing his personal relationships. The show marks Fremantle India’s first fictional series production in India.

Nagendran’s Honeymoon (Coming in June) (Malayalam)

Nagendran, who lived a lackadaisical life, taking up no responsibilities and living on his mother’s hard work and sweat, one day was overpowered by a desire: Gulf. To chase the luxurious life awaiting him once he crosses the oceans, Narendran gets ready for a reckless plan with his friend Soman’s help. “We will make money for the VISA and the ticket through dowry.” With this plan in mind, Nagendran sets foot into a marriage fraud series. However, he ends up in a bottomless pit where no escape is possible. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Kani Kusruti, Ammu Abirami

Yakshini (Coming in June) (Telugu)

An unlikely relationship forms between Krishna, a desperately hopeless romantic and Maya, a Yakshini living on earth with a mission to find the last amongst the hundred men she has to kill in order to undo her curse and save her clan. The movie stars Vedhika Kumar, Manchu Laxmi, Rahul Vijay, and Ajay.

DISNEY TITLES

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen (June 7) (English)

Ten years after the first Frozen film, fans could finally step into the world’s first Frozen-themed land. Embark on the multi-year journey to bring the beloved kingdom of Arendelle from screen to life in an unprecedented and fully immersive theme park experience.

From the artistry of majestic mountain fjords and Nordic-inspired architecture to the latest all-electric Audio-Animatronic figures and new paradigms in character encounters and storytelling, discover the passion and ingenuity of the Disney Imagineers and Entertainment cast members who brought this beloved world to life. This is an insider look at the 7-year journey in the making of World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland.

STAR WARS TITLES

The Acolyte (Season 1) (June 5) (English, Hindi)

The series examines a galaxy of secrets and dark-side powers, and all is not what it seems. The thrilling, suspenseful live-action series will launch with the first two episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.

OTHER TITLES

The Bear (Season 3) (Coming in June)

FX’s critically acclaimed series is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Clipped (Season 1) (June 4) (English)

FX’s series goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. The limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Season 1) (June 7) (French)

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld was an unknown 38-year-old designer of ready-to-wear fashion, largely unknown to the public. His encounter with the young Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and seductive dandy, changes everything. Karl is finally ready to go up against his friend, haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent, and his formidable associate, Pierre Bergé. Glamour, ego battles, extravagant celebrations and destructive passion: Witness how Karl Lagerfeld became a legend.

Queenie (Coming in June) (English)

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (Season 1) (Coming in June) (English)

The story of an idealistic religious organisation led by the infamous Jim Jones, who set out to establish a utopian community in Guyana. What began as a peaceful movement seeking social justice ultimately spiralled into a mass casualty event that left 918 dead. Told by survivors and eyewitnesses, the series gives an immersive look into the final harrowing hours leading up to one of America’s darkest chapters.

Not Dead Yet (Season 2) (June 19) (English)

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson and starring Gina Rodriguez, the series follows Nell Serrano, a self-described disaster, who writes obituaries at her local newspaper while navigating relationships in her personal and professional life. The twist – she can see the dead people she’s tasked with writing about, and they don’t hesitate to give her life advice. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (Season 1) (June 21) (Japanese)

Set four years after the events of Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Code Geass Rozé of the Recapture follows two highly skilled mercenaries called Ash and Rozé. After successfully rebelling against the occupying forces of the Brittania Army for over four years, the mercenaries get recruited to work alongside a Japanese resistance group in a last-ditch attempt to repel the occupiers for good.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid (Season 1) (June 27) (Spanish)

A poor, black immigrant woman is shot and killed in an abandoned nightclub in Madrid. The crime shocks Spanish society and triggers an unprecedented social reaction. Who killed Lucrecia? Why? The first clues point to far-right groups.

Beneath the image of a modern and democratic country that Spain projects to the world with the Olympics and Expo ‘92, a disturbing movement ascends to themes of extremism, racism, and violence. Three decades since her murder, Lucrecia’s story stands as a journey to the roots of hatred. With previously unpublished footage, this moving narrative brings to light a crime that goes down in Spanish history as its first racist murder.

NAT GEO TITLES

Ice Road Rescue Highway Havoc (Season1) (Coming in June) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

Deep in the frigid mountains of Norway, brave rescue workers help stranded people stuck in the snow and clear the roads in some of the most dangerous areas.

Super Reefs (Coming in June) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

Super Reefs will highlight the importance of coral reefs and how the race is on to rescue reefs from extinction.

Erased: WW2 Heroes of Color (Coming in June) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

Narrated by Idris Elba, this is a gripping story about a little-known Indian regiment in WW2, which evacuated allied forces in Dunkirk.

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue (Coming in June) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas team returns to Niue to study how a new marine reserve helps safeguard its ocean resources for generations to come.

Last of the Giants (Season 1) (Coming in June) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

Cyril Chauquet goes on a mission to collect vital specimens and some of the most endangered species of fish in the wild in order to save them from extinction.