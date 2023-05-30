New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Chevalier’, and more

May 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

The Night Manager (Part 2) (June 30)

A tale of espionage, love and betrayal that sees former soldier Shaan recruited by the Intelligence services to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. The series follows a Night Manager Shaan who accidentally and by chance stumbles upon events that make his life take a very interesting turn, and wake up the soldier in him. He is then recruited by intelligence operative Lipika to infiltrate the inner circle of international businessman Shelly and detonate the unholy alliance he has ministered between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade! To get to the heart of Shelly’s vast empire, Shaan must withstand the suspicious interrogations of his chief of staff Brij and the allure of his beautiful girlfriend Kaveri. The Indian adaptation of the international series, The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

School of Lies (June 2)

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple. A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds- young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an ageing teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counsellor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial. School of Lies is also the story of two young explorers as they discover life and magic. It all collides over 8 episodes to reveal a stunning secret. The series stars Sonali Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, Varin Roopani, and Divyansh Dwivedi.

DISNEY TITLES

World’s Best (June 23) (English)

In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. While his recent actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. World’s Best stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kathryn Greenwood, Punam Patel, Sathya Sridharan, Mike Dara, and Tricia Black

Week-End Family (Season 2) (June 28) (French, English)

Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a stepmom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice. Week-End Family stars Daphnée Côté-Hallé,Liza Seneca, Evan Arnold, and Eric Judor

Freeks (Season 1) (June 28) (Spanish)

Gaspar is forced to leave the band he created when Ludovico, Coco, Juani, and Ulises accuse him of stealing money from their shows. This accusation goes viral, triggering a social media outcry. While searching for the real culprit, Gaspar uncovers his bandmates’ secrets and witnesses how Lugones, an ambitious music producer, tries turning FreeKs into a commercial product, forcing them to stray from their unique essence. Gaspar relies on his friend Gi, who helps him with his plan and installs the monitoring gadgets he needs. In a motorcycle workshop, Gaspar meets Oso, an old-school rocker who becomes his friend and mentor. Finally, using the name Charly, Gaspar meets Nina, the new bunker manager. Amidst Gaspar’s struggle to vindicate himself in front of his former bandmates and solve the mystery of the robbery, he witnesses the enthusiasm, pressures, and contradictions brought about by FreeKs’ overwhelming success.

MARVEL TITLES

Stan Lee (June 16) (English)

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, Stan Lee is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion (June 21) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam)

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn,Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders

STAR WARS TITLES

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 (June 28) (English)

The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy-award winning series.

OTHER TITLES

Avatar: The Way of Water (June 7) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada)

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.

Saint X (Season 1) (June 7) (English)

The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Saint X stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park

Empire of Light (June 9) (English)

From director and writer Sam Mendes (1917 and Skyfall), and set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times. It stars Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones.

Flamin’ Hot (June 10) (English)

The inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channelled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon. Flamin’ Hot stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, Hunter Jones

Full Count Season 1 (June 14) (Korean)

A single pitch can change fate or make a miracle. Ten Korean professional baseball teams boast a history of over forty years. Their battle to be the last champion standing begins in this never-ending showdown.

The Zone: Survival Mission 2 (June 14) (Korean)

After a hilarious first season that saw hosts Yu Jaeseok, Lee Kwangsoo and Kwon Yuri struggle to complete a series of challenges as representatives of the human race, the beloved trio return for an eight-episode second season in THE ZONE: Survival Mission 2, coming June 14. The Zone: Survival Mission 2 stars Yu Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kwon Yu Ri

The Wonder Years (Season 2) (June 15) (English)

The story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way. The Wonder Years stars Saycon Sengbloh, Elisha Williams, and Dulé Hill.

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16) (June 8) (English)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a record-extending Sweet 16 Season. The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they yearn for the past and attempt to survive the year, navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage and a few figures from their past rearing their heads. The show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito

The Full Monty (Season 1) (June 16) (English)

The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons, and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older, but he’s no wiser. And his best friend, Dave, refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend. The series stars Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, and Paul Barber

Chevalier (June 16) (English)

Inspired by the incredible true story of Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Chevalier follows the celebrated violinist-composer and fencer and his improbable rise in French society, ill-fated love affair, and falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton). The film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. Joseph, Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, and Ronke Adekoluejo.

FX’s Class of ‘09 (June 21) (English)

Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time, who grapple with changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by AI. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, and Jon Jon Briones star in the series.

Jagged Mind (June 23) (English)

When Billie finds herself reliving different versions of the same first date, she must break out of a series of loops created by her manipulative ex-girlfriend. Jagged Mind stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Shannon Woodward, Rosaline Elbay, Kate Szekely

