New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: ‘Loki’, ‘Luca’, ‘Wolfgang,’ and more

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in ‘Loki’

28 May 2021 17:01 IST

This month, Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief, while Jacob Tremblay voice-stars in Disney and Pixar’s ‘Luca’

This June, Disney+ Hotstar Premium brings Tom Hiddleston back in his most-loved avatar as the God of Mischief in Marvel series Loki. Animated releases Raya and the Last Dragon and Luca promise visual treats, while there is also a candid, emotional documentary on iconic chef Wolfgang Puck.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Disney+ Originals

Raya and the Last Dragon (4 June)

Advertising

Advertising

The critically-acclaimed and most-anticipated stellar animation of the year, “Raya and the Last Dragon” which has won hearts and has received positive feedback from a global audience. This film takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang

Loki (9 June)

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku

Zenimation S2 (11 June)

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zenimation - an animated soundscape experience. Whether it’s baby Moana being called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through an icy forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become an aural experience like no other with the sounds of ocean waves, an icy forest and soaring flight.

Zenimation pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios’ legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess.

Luca (18 June)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan and Sandy Martin

The Mysterious Benedict Society (25 June)

Inspired by a novel written by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society is about a story of four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict, after winning a scholarship competition, for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.

Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

Cast: Tony Hale, Kristien Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler

Wolfgang (25 June)

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgement from Ma Maison’s owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck’s new American cuisine and personality.

Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a “celebrity chef” with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life. From director David Gelb, Wolfgang is a candid, inspiring and emotional documentary that follows a legend as he reckons with the price of his dreams.

Cast: Wolfgang Puck, Byron Puck, Nancy Silverton, Ruth Reichl, Michael Ovitz, Barbara Lazaroff, Christina Puck, Evan Funke, Laurie Ochoa

Other titles releasing this month

Betty Season 2 (12 June)

The HBO show which returns for the second season after a successful and engaging first season is about a diverse group of young women navigate their lives through the male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York City.

Cast: Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark - Bonus Episode (22 June)

A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer,” the man who terrorized California in the 1970s and 80s and is responsible for 50 home-invasion rapes and 12 murders.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (TBC)

In the National Geographic series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, chef Gordon Ramsay journeys to some of the most incredible and remote locations on Earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures, and cultural experiences he will never forget.