New on Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Showtime’, ‘Red Swan’, ‘Chutney Sambar’ and more

INDIAN TITLES

Commander Karan Saxena (July 8) (Hindi)

Commander Karan Saxena, portrayed by the versatile Gurmeet Choudhary, must navigate treacherous waters of deception and danger in an action-packed battle against enemies of the country. Gurmeet is joined by Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in lead roles in the series.

Showtime (July 12) (All episodes) (Hindi)

The series (all episodes) promises producer wars, self-realizations, powerful women and Raghu Khanna’s redemption. An epic saga of legacy and ambitions, The series is touted to give you a sneak peak into vulnerabilities, the game of stake-holders and power struggles at the top.

Agnisakshi - Fire of love (July 12) (Telugu)

This is the remake of Hindi hit show, Aashiqana. Shankar is a devoted police officer who is still haunted by the untimely loss of a beloved family member. A similar grief clutches Gowri, who wants to be a cop like her father, but has failed in the exam. As fate would have it, the lives of Shankar and Gowri cross paths under the shadow of a murder.

Chutney Sambar (Coming in July) (Telugu)

This will mark Yogi Babu’s debut in long form content. Directed by Radha Mohan, the series stars Yogi Babu, Vani Bhojan, Kayal Chandran, Nithin Satya, Mynaa, Charlie and others.

DISNEY TITLES

Bluey Minisodes (July 3) (Season 1) (English)

This is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

Descendants: The Rise of Red (July 12) (English)

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK — Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

OTHER TITLES

Red Swan (July 3) (Season 1) (Korean)

Oh Wansoo, a former world-class golfer married into the powerful Hwain Group, finds herself targeted by death threats. She crosses paths with Seo Doyoon, a bodyguard investigating a friend’s death that is tied to the Hwain Group. Together, they unravel Hwain Group’s secrets tainted with desire.

Land of Tanabata (July 4) (Season 1) (Japanese)

Yoji Minamimaru, known by his nickname Nanmaru, is a university student with a supernatural ability to create small holes in anything. One day, Yoji finds out that the professor of folklore studies has gone missing after conducting fieldwork in Marukami Village. At the same time, a mysterious murder occurs in that very same village. Together with his classmates, Minamimaru decides to head to Marukami Village to look for the professor, stumbling upon an eerie, out-of-season Tanabata Festival. Before long, the group finds themselves embroiled in a web of paranormal mystery.

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (July 11) (Season 1) (English)

From Dakota and Elle Fanning and director Abby Fuller comes unprecedented access to the mastermind behind the development of modern serial killer profiling. Dr. Ann Burgess’ story is an integral part of solving America’s most infamous true-crime cases.

MACROSS Frontier (July 12) (Season 1) (Japanese)

In the year 2059, Macross Frontier, a super long-range emigration fleet, traverses the galaxy in search of new worlds. Over ten million people live on the residential ship of this fleet. Superstar songstress Sheryl Nome, also known as the Galactic Fairy, boards the Frontier to perform a concert. Ranka Lee is an average high school girl who aspires to be like Sheryl. As she hurries over to her long-awaited Sheryl Nome concert, she crosses paths with Alto Saotome, a high school boy in the pilot training course. The Frontier Fleet is suddenly attacked by unknown alien beings called the Vajra. Speculation surrounds the existence of the Vajra, and the Frontier Fleet is engulfed by a cruel fate.

MACROSS Frontier: The False Songstress (July 12) (Japanese)

In the year 2059, over ten million people reside on the Macross Frontier, a super large-scale emigration ship traveling across the galaxy in search of new worlds. Alto Saotome is a young man with dreams of soaring through the skies, striving to be a Valkyrie pilot. A young woman named Ranka Lee hopes to become a singer like her idol, Sheryl Nome, the best songstress in the galaxy. An unexpected series of events unfolds when the three meet on the Macross Frontier. Alto pilots the variable fighter VF-25 to protect the girls from the mysterious beings known as the Vajra. New friends and new worlds come together, but as the fleet battles continue to intensify, Sheryl is accused of being a spy. What mysteries and songs await the trio as they slice through the flames and fly full speed ahead?

MACROSS Frontier: The Wings of Farewell (July 12) (Japanese)

In the year 2059, a super large-scale emigration ship Macross Frontier is traversing the galaxy in search of new worlds when it is attacked by an unknown biomechanical race known as the Vajra. The desperate efforts of the S.M.S and the power of the singers, Sheryl and Ranka, bring the battle to an end. Several months later, Ranka Lee is following the path to stardom, while Sheryl Nome continues to aim higher, despite sensing death looming. Meanwhile, Alto Saotome grows as a Valkyrie pilot. But the peaceful times do not last long as a shadowy conspiracy shifts into action. When those scheming with the two songstresses’ secrets and the powers of the Vajra overrun the fleet, Alto Saotome steps in, fighting with the singers’ voices in a high-flying battle!

MACROSS Frontier: Labyrinth of Time (July 12) (Japanese)

Several years have passed since the battle against the alien race Vajra. Ranka Lee, the Super Dimensional Cinderella, has set off on an interplanetary concert tour. While on tour, she visits the ruins of a temple known as the Well of Souls. It is said to have been left by the descendants of the Protoculture, a mysterious place used to communicate with the gods and the dead. Ranka approaches the ruins and finds herself going deeper and deeper within, as if guided by someone or something.

Macross Delta (July 12) (Season 1) (Japanese)

The year is 2067, half a century since humans entered the galaxy on immigrant ships. Vár Syndrome, a strange disease that causes humans to go berserk, is raging. A Tactical Sound Unit, Walküre, was formed as a countermeasure. They travel and perform songs to quell the symptoms of Vár. Freyja, a girl who wants to join Walküre, runs away from her home planet to audition. However, she gets caught up in a riot caused by a Vár outbreak, and is saved by Hayate, a boy she met on the way. Moved by Walküre’s battlefield show, Freyja sings along. Meanwhile, the Aerial Knights, a variable fighter unit from Freyja’s hometown of the Kingdom of Windermere, make their move. The mysteries of the legacy of Protoculture intertwine, and a story of teamwork and love that transcends star systems unfolds.

MACROSS Delta: Passionate Walkure (July 12) (Japanese)

The year is 2067. In the Brísingr Globular Cluster, Vár Syndrome, a strange disease that causes people to turn violent, is raging. The only thing that can subdue the Vár is the voices of Walküre, a Tactical Sound Unit. Freyja Wion, a young girl who wants to sing with Walküre, leaves her hometown with determination to join Walküre. When Freyja accidentally gets caught up in a riot caused by a Vár outbreak, she uses her singing voice to quell the violence, and is selected as a new member of Walküre. Overcoming setbacks, she begins her quest, but becomes embroiled in a battle between opposing forces over the ruins of Protoculture. Freyja and Walküre find themselves in a tight spot. However, the power of their belief in their songs will eventually bring about a miracle in the galaxy.

MACROSS Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!! (July 12) (Japanese)

The year is 2068. The conflict between the Kingdom of Windermere on the galactic frontier and the New United Nations Government has been quelled by Hayate and his Valkyrie squad and the power of songs by Tactical Sound Unit Walküre. Walküre holds a live performance to commemorate the ceasefire in Freyja’s hometown of Windermere. However, a battleship of the mysterious battle force Heimdall appears and attacks the village. Walküre and Delta Flight are at the mercy of Heimdall’s virturoid and unmanned variable fighter Sv-303.

Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (July 16) (Season 1) (Spanish)

After twenty years of running from his failed relationship with Paula, Pedro returns to Colombia and falls in love once again with the wrong person. His new romantic interest is Fernanda, his son’s boss and future mother-in-law. The return of a broke, lovestruck, and estranged father puts Pedro Junior´s rising career at risk. To protect him, Pedro hides their blood ties from everyone, and privately begins an emotional healing journey of father and son. Meanwhile, Fernanda develops feelings for Pedro, but her daughter Mariana, who is Junior´s girlfriend, starts a hate war on Pedro and exposes his and Junior’s true relationship. Now, Pedro’s newfound love and his tie with his son are on the verge of breaking again.

Futurama (July 29) (Season 12) (English)

Futurama focuses on the life of Philip Fry (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a “diverse” new group of friends including Leela (Katey Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.

NAT GEO TITLES

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted (Coming in July) (Season 4) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Gordon Ramsay is on a mission to immerse himself in new cultures, dishes and flavors. From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand, Ramsay roars through valleys, dives into oceans, hikes through forests and climbs mountains as he travels the globe in his never-ending pursuit of culinary inspiration.

Wild, Smart and Deadly (Coming in July) (Season 1) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Wild, Smart, and Deadly features the planet’s most extraordinary animals as they deploy a range of astonishing, secret superpowers to vanquish their enemies, hunt down prey, attract a mate and survive in the wild.