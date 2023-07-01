Other highlights that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar this month include season 1 of ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ and season 5 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows ‘

July 01, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

IB71 (July 7)

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India- Pakistan war with the untold story of India’s greatest spy mission. Produced by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Action Hero Films and directed by Sankalp. The film, which had its theatrical release in May, stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Nissar Khan, Dalip Tahil, Bijay Anand.

The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha (July 14)

The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate. Starring Kajol in the lead, the series also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan and Vijay Vikram Singh.

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

The Skeleton Dance (1929) (July 7) (English)

A lively quartet of graveyard skeletons come out to play and dance the night away in this spooky Silly Symphony, set to the macabre music of Edvard Grieg (adapted by Carl Stalling). Ub Iwerks’ inventive animation uses plenty of graveyard gags involving animals and a skeletal xylophone.

Goofy Gymnastics (1949) (July 7) (English)

Goofy enlists the aid of an instructional record and gymnastics equipment in an effort to become fit, with the help of some barbells, chin-up bars and cable expanders. In the process, he wrecks his floors, gets flung around the room and falls out the window, before ending up approvingly behind the cut-out of the muscular man he aspired to be.

Bath Day (1946) (July 7) (English)

Figaro the cat takes center stage, after he gets a bath (complete with ribbon and perfume) from Minnie Mouse, and then encounters a group of frisky alley cats. A frightened Figaro wins the day when his shaking topples a tower of trash cans onto his rival, and he emerges the victor in the scuffle. Minnie rewards him with another bath.

Aquamania (1961) (July 7) (English)

Avid water-skier Goofy sets out to teach his son the fine art of the sport and accidentally winds up in a championship race. He encounters a hapless octopus and takes a detour on a roller coaster on his way to an unexpected victory.

Building a Building (1933) (July 7) (English)

Mickey operates a steam shovel on a busy construction site, where Minnie sells box lunches, and a flirtatious Pete is the foreman. When Pete’s advances cross the line, Mickey comes to Minnie’s rescue leading to a chase through a steel skeleton of a building, and a riveting conclusion.

Figaro and Frankie (1947) (July 7) (English)

Minnie’s cat, Figaro, is trying to take a cat nap, but the canary (Frankie) insists on singing. A squabble ensues in which Frankie’s cage topples. Minnie thinks Figaro has eaten Frankie, but the bird has simply flown the coop. In the end, Figaro rescues Frankie from the neighbour’s dog, and domestic tranquillity is restored.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (July 28) (English)

Mickey takes a stroll down memory lane by watching old home movies, but when he accidentally unleashes hundreds of “Steamboat Willie” Mickeys from the film reel, he and the gang must stop them from wreaking havoc.

OTHER DISNEY TITLES

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Season 1) | (10 episodes) (July 5) (English)

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen. Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire stars Florence Kasumba, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Pearl Thusi, Kehinde Bankole and Sheila Munyiva.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 2023 “GIFT” at Tokyo Dome (July 14) (Japanese)

The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, GIFT, is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu’s life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and directed by MIKIKO, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

C.H.U.E.C.O. (Season 1) | (13 episodes) (July 14) (Spanish)

Juan Gustozzi is a widowed dad who lives with his three children and Amanda, who acts as housekeeper, cook, and “mother” for the children. The family was on the verge of ruin until they inherit a fortune from Juan’s uncle when he passed away. But the money comes with one condition: they must take care of Chueco, an adult chimpanzee, as a member of the family. Everyone is thrilled with the idea of having a pet monkey until they discover that Chueco hides a huge secret: the ape can talk. The whole family will have to team up to keep Chueco’s secret hidden while this cheeky chimpanzee gets them into all sorts of trouble.

The Slumber Party (July 28) (English)

The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie. The Slumber Party stars Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Alex Cooper Cohen, Valentina Herrera, Ramon Jose Rodriguez, Dallas Liu, Tituss Burgess and Paula Pell.

OTHER TITLES

Shadow Detective (Season 2) | (8 episodes) (July 5) (Korean)

One and a half years after “Friend” disappears, veteran detective Taekrok gets transferred to the Women and Juveniles Unit. Before he can adapt, a sinister force threatens the city once again. As Taekrok explores a series of mysterious cases, he prepares for the final battle to protect his people.

Synduality Noir (Season 1) | (12 episodes) (July 10) (Japanese)

When the deadly Blueschist poison rained down from the sky, mankind fled underground to escape the disaster known as the Tears of the New Moon. 100 years later, humanity reemerged onto the surface to begin a new era. Under the constant threat of Enders above ground, humans forged new settlements called Nests alongside AI humanoids called Magus. Fast forward to the year 2242, Kanata dreams of becoming a Drifter. While out exploring some museum ruins with renowned Drifter, Tokio, he discovers a Magus named Noir who has lost all of her memories. Noir struggles with everyday tasks, but she excels in battle against the Enders. Kanata partners with Noir as he discovers exactly what it takes to be a Drifter.

Black Clover (Seasons 1 - 4) | (170 episodes) (July 14) (Japanese)

Two young boys, Asta and Yuno aspire to become the Wizard King. Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, while Asta is the only one in this world without any. They prepare for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream. Giving up is never an option.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5) | (10 episodes) (July 14) (English)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries. The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

FX’s Justified: City Primeval | (8 episodes) (July 19) (English)

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is greyer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Praise Petey (Season 1) | (10 episodes) (July 22) (English)

Praise Petey follows Petey, a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult. Praise Petey stars Eve Plumb, Annie Murphy, Stephen Root, Kiersey Clemons and John Cho

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer (July 28) (Korean)

Tomorrow X Together is back post-pandemic and is ready to embark on their first world tour from Seoul to North America. The band’s nerves and excitement are kicking in, but they have challenged themselves to give the performance of a lifetime.

