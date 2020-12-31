New on Disney+ Hotstar in January: ‘WandaVision’, Tiger Woods documentary, and more

Two titles from Marvel, an ‘Euphoria’ special and a documentary that charts the rise, fall, and epic comeback of golfing icon Tiger Woods come to the platform in January 2021

Here is the full list of titles coming this month on Disney+Hotstar Premium:

Disney+ Original Series

Marvel Studio: Legends S01 (8 Jan)

Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that will showcase individual characters viewers have come to know and love over the years and revisit some of their most iconic moments. Marvel Studios: Legends kicks off by highlighting Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the two stars of WandaVision, and their interconnected path across the MCU that led them both here.

WandaVision S01 (15 Jan)

Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Teyonah Parris

Pixar Popcorn S01 (22 Jan)

Grab a quick snack of Pixar! This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.

Other upcoming shows

Last Man Standing S09 (4 Jan)

Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike seeks refuge in his job at the Outdoor Man store and revels in his vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his many opinions.

After the events of the eighth season finale, during which Kristin went into labor with her baby daughter, while Mandy was pregnant with her first child, the series jumps ahead into the near future, when Mike and his wife, Vanessa, will contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man – and who could be his successor.

Cast: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Molly McCook, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Jet Jurgensmeyer

The Resident S04 (13 Jan)

Season four continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of today’s health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health.

The new season picks up as Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Nurse Practitioner Nicolette Nevin tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. Meanwhile, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. Dr. Randolph Bell finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong. Bell attempts to bring Dr. Wong to Chastain to increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital and to repair their complicated past.

Additionally, as star surgical resident Dr. Mina Okafor and her brilliant mentor, Dr. AJ Austin, grow closer than ever, they must learn to maintain a professional relationship within the walls of the hospital.

Cast: Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leaves, Morris Chestnut

Real Time with Bill Maher (19 Jan)

He’s irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week’s news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

9-1-1 S04 (19 Jan)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with “9-1-1.” The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

Cast: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman

9-1-1: Lone Star S02 (19 Jan)

Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station. After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen — along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. — takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. In the second season, as Owen welcomes the 126’s newest member, Captain Vega, into the fold, he also must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth, who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K., following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season. All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before.

Cast: Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Rafael Silva

CB Strike: Lethal White S02 (21 Jan)

Based on the bestselling novels written by J.K. Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, miniseries C.B.Strike follows a war veteran turned private detective, who operates out of a tiny office in London’s Denmark Street. Although wounded both physically and psychologically, his unique insight and background as a military police investigator prove crucial in solving complex crimes that have baffled the police.

Cast: Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, Kerr Logan

Documentary series

Tiger S01 (11 Jan)

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters.

Tiger highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time.

Specials

Euphoria Second Special (25 Jan)

Following a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media, the series will be executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The special episode follows Jules (Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.