New on Disney+ Hotstar in January: ‘Karmma Calling’, ‘Luke Nguyen’s India’, ‘A Shop for Killers’, and more

January 18, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

The Legend of Hanuman (Season 3) (12th January)

The great battle between the good and the evil saw a divine intervention when a legendary vaanar unleashed his strength to bring the battle to justice. Turn the pages of the greatest tale of all time with Disney+ Hotstar’s third season of the fan-favourite, Hotstar specials franchise The Legend of Hanuman, the story of a superhero, the protector, and the ultimate guardian.

Karmma Calling (26th January)

ADVERTISEMENT

In Karmma Calling, Indrani Kothari (played by Raveena Tandon) is the reigning queen of the Alibaug millionaire society. But all is not gold in her glamorous world as it has a darker side of betrayal and deceit.

Aarya (Season 3, Part 2)

In spite of not wanting to, Aarya now has Sooraj’s blood on her hands but the threats on her life and family are far from over. Mikhail has entered the picture and Nalini Sahiba and Abhimanyu have now started to increasingly pressure Aarya to get the 1000 Cr consignment fast. In the meantime, Khan is racing towards incriminating Aarya and destroying the consignment. But perhaps the greater threats come from within Aarya’s family as all her children turn against her one by one. In this season in her quest for domination, Aarya will lose everything and everyone dear to her and maybe her own life.

Showtime (Season 1)

Bollywood is the land of dreams — dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audience clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair — but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action!

MARVEL TITLES

Echo (Season 1) (5 episodes) (10th January) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Marvel Studios presents Echo, spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. The series stars Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer

DISNEY TITLES

It Was Always Me (Siempre Fui Yo) (Season 1 & 2) (18 episodes) (17th January) (Spanish)

When Lupe is 22 years old, her life suddenly changes after she learns that her father, a famous Colombian singer-songwriter, has died. Upon arriving in Colombia, Lupe meets Noah, a mysterious character who turns out to be her father’s assistant. Instead of returning to Mexico, Lupe decides to stay as she suspects that the musician’s death was not an accident. Together with Noah, she will embark on a musical adventure full of danger, mystery, and romance, in the Caribbean region of Colombia.

Choir (Season 1) (6 episodes) (31st January) (English)

Choir is a 6-part documentary series following the kids of the Detroit Youth Choir as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit, navigating the challenges of balancing family, school, and athletics, all while pursuing their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

OTHER TITLES

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (1st January) (English)

Travel journalist Jeff Jenkins didn’t step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old, but once he did, he started living by his mantra “Life begins where your comfort zone ends.” His mission is to inspire those who look like him to travel without fear and push past their perceived limitations to experience everything the world has to offer. National Geographic’s NEVER SAY NEVER follows Jeff as he travels the world testing the limits of his physical abilities -- from attempting to climb 70-foot mountain faces to rafting class 5 rapids, to sailing in a windstorm at the end of the world. Throughout his global odyssey, Jeff makes deep connections with locals and learns not just about the world, but also about himself.

Ishura (Season 1) (24 episodes) (3rd January) (Japanese)

The world was once ruled through fear under the reign of the True Demon King. That Demon King is vanquished by an unknown entity, but their demise does not herald peaceful times. Things begin with the destruction of the college city of Nagan, an incident that marks the first official sighting of Soujirou the Willow-Sword, a master swordsman from another world. Meanwhile, the shuras who possess mighty power are gathered in the New Principality of Lithia to prepare for total war with the world’s largest nation, Aureatia. At the same time, Aureatia employs a powerful individual to assassinate the leader of Lithia. The stage is set for a battle in which the mightiest of unique powers will collide.

The Great North (Season 4) (20 episodes) (8th January) (English)

Entering its third season, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. As a single dad Beef does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, and his new wife, Honeybee, middle brother Ham, and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Bluey (Season 3) (January 12)

In these ten new Disney+ episodes, Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life — like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach — into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

Luke Nguyen’s India (15th January) (English)

Acclaimed chef and TV presenter Luke Nguyen goes on a culinary adventure in the southern part of India. He circumnavigates the region discovering the cuisines and learning about the rich cultural heritage of the country.

A Shop for Killers (Season 1) (8 episodes) (17th January) (Korean)

Shortly after entering college, Jian receives a call from local police informing her of her uncle’s “suicide”. Her carer since the death of her parents, uncle Jeong Jinman had always been quiet and mysterious but never suicidal. But before Jian has a chance to think, her life is turned upside down by a flurry of gunfire, murder drones, and more, as a medley of highly skilled assassins inexplicably turn their focus to killing her. Pinned down in her uncle’s home, Jian will be forced to revisit some of the questionable training her uncle gave her throughout her formative years if she hopes to survive long enough to discover what is going on.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (Season 1) (3 episodes) (19th January) (English)

It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (Season 1) (4 episodes) (19th January) (English)

Witness one of the most incredible sagas in Formula 1 history, the story of Brawn GP. In 2008, Honda’s racing team fell into administration, in an unprecedented first for the sport, their rivals united and returned the team to the racetrack. With Ross Brawn at the helm and the team rebranded as Brawn GP, all was well until they realized they had inadvertently created a fierce competitor. Interviewed by Hollywood actor and Formula 1 superfan Keanu Reeves, this gripping four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends, providing the drama both on and off the track. From the formation of Brawn GP see their remarkable journey through strategic maneuvers and financial trials during an exceptionally competitive chapter in the annals of the sport.

Cristóbal Balenciaga (Season 1) (6 episodes) (19th January) (Spanish)

Cristóbal Balenciaga presents his first Parisian haute couture collection. He has left behind a successful career in his workshops in Madrid and San Sebastian, dressing the Spanish élite and aristocracy. However, the designs that had set a trend in Spain don’t work well in the sophisticated empire of fashion that Paris has become and where Chanel, Dior, and Givenchy set the trend. Guided by his obsession with control in all aspects of his life, Balenciaga will define his style and end up becoming one of the most important designers of all time.

Snakes SOS: Goa’s Wildest (Season 4) (20th January) (English)

Ben and Louise are no ordinary couple; wedding organizers by day, and Snake Hotline 24/7. Snakes SOS follows them on their nerve-wracking snake rescues in Goa.

A Real Bug’s Life (Season 1) (5 episodes) (24th January) (English)

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s ‘A Bug’s Life’, the new Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, A Real Bug’s Life is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination — from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee’s first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviours and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A Real Bug’s Life can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film.

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (31st January) (English)

Being a demigod isn’t easy… and neither is filling the shoes of beloved characters in a massive television series. While embodying characters on a quest, Walker, Leah, and Aryan embark on an epic adventure of their own. Alongside a passionate cast and crew, follow these three young heroes on the set of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as they step into worlds fit for gods, battle unforgettable creatures, and perform legendary stunts. Oh, and they still have to go to school. Produced by Evolve Studios, this journey full of challenges and growth uncovers the magic behind the Mist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.