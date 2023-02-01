New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: ‘The Night Manager’, ‘J-Hope In The Box’, and more

February 01, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLE

The Night Manager (February 17)

A tale of espionage, love and betrayal that sees former soldier Shaan recruited by the Intelligence services to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle. The series follows a Night Manager Shaan who accidentally and by chance stumbles upon events that make his life take a very interesting turn, and wakes up the soldier in him. He is then recruited by intelligence operative Lipika to infiltrate the inner circle of international businessman Shelly and detonate the unholy alliance he has ministered between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade! To get to the heart of Shelly’s vast empire, Shaan must withstand the suspicious interrogations of his chief of staff Brij and the allure of his beautiful girlfriend Kaveri! The series is the Indian adaptation of the international series of the same name. It is based on the bestselling book by John Le Carre.

MARVEL TITLES

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 1)

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (February 8)

Follow the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in this Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

Marvel Studios: Legends (February 10) (Season 2)

“Ant-Man”

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life, and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s the Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

“Hank & Janet”

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from a dedicated scientist to an overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

“Wasp”

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become the Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (February 22) (Season 1)

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.

DISNEY TITLES

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (February 1) (Season 2)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Building off the standout success of the series debut, season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder continues to tell entertaining and laugh-out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth. Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes round out the voice cast of the series.

Other TITLES

Because We Forget Everything (February 3) (Season 1) (Japanese)

M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people’s problems.

Not Dead Yet (February 9) (Season 1)

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book “ Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter. Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Joshua Banday, Rick Glassman, Angela Gibbs round out the cast

Big Bet (February 15) (Season 2) (Korean)

Seo Taeseok and Ko Yeonghui set up a trap to kill Moosik. Moosik barely escapes and finds himself falsely accused of murder. Moosik tries to prove his innocence in Korea and returns to the Philippines, but a lot of things have changed during his absence. Meanwhile, Oh Seunghoon of the Korean Desk finds evidence that Moosik is involved in the deaths of Kim Sojung and Philip, and opens an investigation with the help of Sang-gu. Moosik stands on the edge of a cliff as the people around him start to betray him.

J-Hope In The Box (February 17) (Korean)

J-hope makes waves as the first Korean musician to headline the main stage of the world’s largest music festival, “Lollapalooza” in Chicago. After huge successes with the world-renowned group BTS, their main dancer and rapper debuts his first official solo album. Amid concerns and anxiety about his identity as a solo artist, j-hope takes a leap of faith to greet the world as himself. For 200 days, the daily life of artist j-hope is captured. From his production of solo album “ Jack in the Box” and listening party, this documentary follows him all the way to his debut on the stage of “Lollapalooza.”

Dr Stone (February 17) (Season 1+2) (Japanese)

All of humanity is instantly turned to stone by a mysterious phenomenon. Thousands of years later, Senku, a science-minded boy with a superhuman brain, awakens from his stone slumber. Realizing that life on earth as he knew it has ended in this new Stone World, he vows to retake humanity with the sheer power of science. Around the same time, his childhood friend Taiju Oki, who prides himself on physical endurance, manages to break free from the stone. The two friends set about recreating civilization from scratch as they use two million years of scientific knowledge to help the world escape the Stone Age. And so, begins an unprecedented crafting adventure!

The Company You Keep (February 20) (Season 1)

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Call It Love (February 22) (Season 1) (Korean)

Woojoo’s family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father’s death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?

Snowfall (February 23) (Season 6)

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine levelled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie and Uncle Jerome after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald. Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?