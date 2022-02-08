New on Disney+ Hotstar in February: ‘Pam & Tommy,’ ‘West Side Story’ and more

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ also comes to the platform this month

Here is the full list of titles releasing this month:

Pam & Tommy (2 Feb)

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.

A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

Torn (4 Feb)

On October 5, 1999, legendary climber Alex Lowe was tragically lost alongside cameraman and fellow climber David Bridges in a deadly avalanche on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain, Shishapangma. Miraculously surviving the avalanche was Alex’s best friend and climbing partner, renowned mountaineer Cornad Anker. After the tragedy, Anker and Alex’s widow, Jennifer, fell in love and got married, and Anker stepped in to help raise Alex’s three sons.

Torn will deliver a profoundly intimate look at the Lowe-Anker family using never before-released archival footage of the ill-fated 1999 expedition, early footage of Alex and Anker as young climbers, personal home videos and strikingly candid interviews with the Lowe-Ankers.

Snowdrop (9 Feb)

When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into the dormitory of a women’s university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends’ and family’s safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.

Cast: Jisoo, Jung Hae-In

The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse (18 Feb)

After the successful release of its first season, comes the eagerly-awaited new chapter of The Wonderful Winter Of Mickey Mouse. The highly enjoyed animated series, releasing on 18th February, is nothing but fun for Mickey and friends as they embark on some of their greatest adventures yet.

West Side Story

From producer and director Steven Spielberg, with a script by screenwriter and playwright Tony Kushner. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, the film tells the tale of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

The Proud Family: Prouder and Louder (23 Feb)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family. The new animated series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 23rd February.

Cast: Karen Malina White, Keke Palmer, Tommy Davidson