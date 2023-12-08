New on Disney+ Hotstar in December: ‘What if...?’ Season 2, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 1, and more

December 08, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

INDIAN TITLES

The Freelancer: The Conclusion (15th December)

A single misplaced word could mean death, and a new bride finds herself in such a situation in a conflict-ridden land. Who will save her? The cast features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi

Dance+ Pro (11th December)

Get your dancing shoes out as the season is about to get a whole lot groovier with Dance+ Pro set to stream starting from 11th December 2023onwards (Monday - Thursday)

MARVEL TITLES

What if...?(Season 2) (9 episodes) (22nd December) (English)

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

DISNEY TITLES

Doctor Who Specials:

● Doctor Who: The Star Beast (Now streaming) (English)

● Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (3rd December) (English)

● Doctor Who: The Giggle (10th December) (English)

● Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road (This December)

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas (Season 1) (2 episodes) (5th December) (Spanish)

For Isabel Preysler and her family, Christmas is an exceptional time. On this occasion, she opens the doors of her house as never before to share all the preparations in detail. Her daughters, Tamara Falcó and Ana Boyer, also get down to work to help their mother recreate unforgettable memories. She takes care of every detail of the preparations while sharing with her children, including those who live abroad, the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past. After all, Christmas is also a time to remember those who are gone.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (8th December) (English)

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior? Wesley Kimmel, Erica Cerra, and Hunter Dillon feature in the cast.

Tierra Incógnita (Season 2) (8 episodes) (13th December) (Spanish)

A few days have passed since Eric and his friends defeated the Horror and Eric is hiding a mark left by a part of the creature on his arm. While they ponder over what to do with the Horror (which is still frozen in the park), Eric begins to have vivid nightmares that haunt him; is he going crazy? Or is this rare substance affecting him? But that is not his only problem: Axel knows everything about the Horror and believes he knows how to handle it. It’s only a matter of time before Axel decides to tell his father everything, he uses it as a weapon against his enemies. Also, the disappearances in Cape Qwert have attracted the attention of a mysterious organization known as the Double C Lodge. Eric and his friends must find a way to defeat the fearsome creature and release its victims.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star (Season 1) (8 episodes) (20th December) (Korean)

BTS marks its 10th anniversary as a globally acclaimed 21st-century pop icon. The group’s journey begins with overcoming challenges and conflicts to reach the pinnacle of the global music industry. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career and beyond, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1) (8 episodes) (20th December) (English)

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place if he’ll ever see his mother again, and if he can ever find out who he’s destined to be. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri feature in the cast

OTHER TITLES

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny (1st December) (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Thrust again into a challenge that tests his strength, as well as his patience, Indiana Jones (Ford) risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain. With a stellar cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is a nonstop thrill ride!

This exciting finale is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. The star-studded cast includes Ford, John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethann Isidore, Toby Jones, Shaunette Renée Wilson

Monsters Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House (1st December) (English)

America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunt” follows the story of Russ McKamey, the Navy Veteran-turned-master-of-horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor — a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford (1st December) (English)

From his humble beginnings as TV bit-player to his era-defining turn as a blockbuster action movie star and onto his more introspective roles that followed, this new documentary tracks the storied career of Harrison Ford. Follow his trailblazing steps across the years – and the mileage – with the filmmakers and co-stars that launched Indiana Jones and witnessed movie history be made. This inside look shines a rare, personal light on a true legend.

The Shepherd (1st December) (English)

On Christmas Eve, a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan appears through the fog. John Travolta, Ben Radcliffe, and Steven Mackintosh feature in the cast

Theater Camp (6th December) (English)

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat. Theater Camp is directed by Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman from a screenplay by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman & Ben Platt, based on their short film. Warning: Some flashing light scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.

The cast of Theater Camp features Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, Amy Sedaris

Soundtrack #2 (Season 1) (6 episodes) (6th December) (Korean)

Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years, meet again as a youthful rich CEO and a piano instructor who gave up on her dreams. Despite the awkward reunion, the two start piano lessons for their respective purposes. Meanwhile, talented musician, K, accepts Suho’s offer to work on a collaborative project and invites Hyeonseo as a fellow collaborator. Annoyed with this new partnership, Suho proposes that they stay and work at his house, which causes subtle tension between the three. Suho becomes confused after learning why Hyeonseo left him. Hyeonseo worries about Suho’s health, while K doesn’t hide his feelings for Hyeonseo. Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists and turns. Will history repeat itself?

MAESTRA: Strings of Truth (Season 1) (12 episodes) (9th December) (Korean)

In a world where only 5% of conductors are women, Maestra Cha Seeum stands out as one of the best in the industry. Although she appears perfect on the surface and lives and breathes music, Cha Seeum harbors a deep secret. She uncovers an orchestra’s mysteries while hiding her own.

Dragons of Wonderhatch (Season 1) (8 episodes) (20th December) (Japanese)

Upananta is a fantastical world of floating islands and dragon riders. This beautiful world is on the brink of destruction. Islands are dropping out of the sky, and the evil Jairo is unstoppable. Only the great hero, Aktha, can save the world. The rookie dragonrider Thaim vows to find him, following the hero’s sudden disappearance from the battlefield. Thaim’s search takes him to another world: a place where flying dragons and adventure only exist in high school student Nagi’s dreams.