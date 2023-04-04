New on Disney+ Hotstar in April: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, ‘The Crossover’ Season 1, ‘Dear Mama’ Season 1, and more

April 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

DISNEY TITLES

The Crossover (April 5) (Season 1)

Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of his and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own. The series stars Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Derek Luke, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I’Lece, and Daveed Diggs.

Matildas: The World At Our Feet (April 26) (Season 1)

The inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas — Australia’s women’s national football team. The Matildas (Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more) reveal the sacrifices they’ve made and struggles they’ve endured to become number one in the world’s most popular sport. Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout — to leave a lasting legacy and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams. Across six episodes, we follow the players on and off the field as they work towards their biggest challenge yet — the 2023 World Cup on home soil.

Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28)

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of NeverLand. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.

ABC TITLES

Tiny Beautiful Things (April 9) (Season 1)

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on Sugar’s mantle, however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through the present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humour in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers — and for herself — to show us that we are not beyond rescue and that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home. The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins.

FOX TITLES

DAVE (April 6) (Season 3)

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd.

Single Drunk Female (April 13) (Season 2)

With a year-and-a-half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.

Dear Mama (April 22) (Season 1)

From award-winning director Allen Hughes, FX’s five-part series defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervour to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

Other TITLES

Tengoku-Daimakyo (April 1) (Season 1) (Japanese)

In the year 2024, the world collapsed. Grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while the remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko, an odd-job girl in Nakano, accepts a mysterious woman’s dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven. Maru is convinced that there will be a boy there who looks exactly like him.

Family: The Unbreakable Bond (April 17) (Season 1) (Korean)

Dohoon, the breadwinner, is always late to family events due to work. His wife, Yura, still supports him dearly. The other family members also have quirks, yet their bond is unbreakable. However, their happiness is put at risk by a man who knows Yura’s past and a suspicious colleague of Dohoon.

Dr. Romantic (April 28) (Season 3) (Korean)

Kim Sabu, who was once considered the best surgeon in Korea, suddenly disappears after the death of a patient. He reappears at Doldam Hospital, a small town hospital, and together with passionate young doctors, treats various patients, delivering comfort and healing to many people.

