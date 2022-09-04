New on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘Andor’, ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Cuttputlli’, ‘Dahan’, and more

Poster of ‘Cuttputlli’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

Marvel Titles

Marvel Studios Assembled : The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (September 8)

Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.

Disney titles

Pinocchio (September 8)

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Tierra Incognita (September 8)

Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Growing up (September 8)

Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, Growing Up is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenagehood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode, featuring one young person, or “hero” and their experience growing up, is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

Mija (September 16)

Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature is billed as a moving love letter to immigrants and their children.

Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30)

The live-action comedy is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic, bringing back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Star Wars titles

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s return (September 8)

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Andor - Season 1 (September 21)

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Indian Titles

Cuttputlli (Movie) (September 2)

The Hindi remake of 2018’s Tamil hit Ratsasan is set in the quaint hill station town of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, where newly inducted sub-inspector Arjan Sethi (Akshay Kumar) encounters a series of gruesome killings of young teenage girls. The murderer works tactically and with a perfected strategy that leaves behind very little evidence other than butchered bodies and a cryptic doll head in a box. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Arjan embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them. During his investigations, the murderer’s presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer’s ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Dahan (series) (September 16)

Shilaspura, like Rajasthan’s thousands of middle-of-nowhere villages, is stuck in the past. Here, dark tales about a fabled temple have long kept people and development away. However, the modern world comes knocking at its door, when a mining corporation plans to set up a township to exploit a rare earth metal deposit below its revered temple. But for a town riddled with endless mysterious disappearances, unexpected possessions, and baffling suicides, locals staunchly believe in a myth that says that any threat to the temple will spell doom. Unfazed by the dark tales surrounding Shilaspura, an IAS officer sets out to redeem her career by resolving a conflict between a mining corporation and the local populace, led by the head of the temple. Burdened by explosive secrets, she has her fears to face, but that does not stop her from raging a war with a sacred Order. The series stars Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan.

Pixar Titles

Cars on the Road (Shorts) (September 8)

Cars on the Road follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

Nat Geo Titles

Snakes SOS: Goa’s Wildest: Season 2 (September 2)

Ben and Louise are no ordinary couple; wedding organizers by day, and Snake Hotline 24/7. Snakes SOS follows them on their nerve-wracking snake rescues in Goa.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 (September 8)

Armed with leading-edge film technology, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers along on his journeys to capture real-life animal stories in some of the harshest environments on our planet.

Super/Natural: Season 2 (September 21)

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch, this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species

India’s incredible rescues (September 10)

The series takes a look at some of the most daring rescue operations that have been undertaken in the country in the last three decades.

Other titles

Wedding Season (September 8)

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they’re on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the world’s third oldest professional football club. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

911

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.

Reboot

An early 2000s family sitcom is rebooted and the dysfunctional cast must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

The Resident

A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine.

Big Sky

Storyteller David E. Kelly presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.

The Kardashians

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The Great North

Following the adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef tries to keep his kids close.

Family Guy

The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders.

Bob’s Burgers

Bob runs Bob’s Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.

The Simpsons

This long-running animated comedy focuses on the eponymous family in the town of Springfield in an unnamed U.S. state. The head of the Simpson family, Homer, is not a typical family man. A nuclear-plant employee, he does his best to lead his family but often finds that they are leading him. The family includes loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. Other Springfield residents include the family’s religious neighbor Ned Flanders, family physician Dr. Hibbert, Moe the bartender and police chief Clancy Wiggum.

Reasonable Doubt

People judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until they are the one in trouble. Then they will see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Korean Titles

Grid (Season 1- Korean) (September 7)

A thriller that pursues the mysterious truth behind what saved humanity from an apocalypse.

The Zone: Survival Mission: (Season 1-Korean) (September 8)

In a disaster-simulated virtual space, members have to survive four hours in the unknown.

Rookie Cops (Season 1-Korean) (September 21)

A story that captures the challenges, spirit and passion of youth as two students at Korean National police university study to become cops.

May It Please the Court (Season 1- Korean) (September 21)

Noh Chakhee, the ace lawyer with the highest winning rate in the big law firm, Jangsan, becomes a public defender of Jeongha overnight. She becomes involved with a unique and eccentric public defender, Jwa Sibaek, and takes on a serial murder case of wealthy men. Can she defend the criminal who killed her loved one in this legal mystery drama that aims to get to the bottom of a very old case?

Golden Spoon: (Korean) (September 23)

Only “golden spoons” attend Jaeil High School in Seoul. Lee Seungcheon, the school’s only “dirt spoon,” happens to meet a mysterious old woman and hears how to become rich. Through this method, Seungcheon is swapped with Hwang Taeyong, the son of the president of Doshin Group, the richest man in Korea. Lee Seungcheon becomes Hwang Taeyong, and Hwang Taeyong becomes Lee Seungcheon. Seungcheon finally lives the life of a golden spoon that he always dreamed of, but it proves to be difficult to live as the son of a rich family. One day, he hears that his father, Cheol, has been injured and that his life is in danger. The guilt of swapping out his parents and his burning affection for his father leads Seungcheon to visit the old woman again.

One Dollar Lawyer: (Korean) (September 23)

The number of lawyers rises, yet people lose further trust in the judicial system. Courts are still hard for ordinary citizens to access, while the privileged can hire expensive lawyers to expunge their criminal records. But here comes a lawyer with a commission fee of just one dollar, committed to social justice and defending fundamental human rights. With odds stacked against him, this extraordinary defense lawyer confronts blindfolded justice and highly paid opposing counsel for his clients’ rights.