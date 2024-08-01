New on Disney+ Hostar in August: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4, ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

INDIAN TITLES

Life hill Gayi

Journey from safar to suffer! Story of two rich and spoilt siblings stripped of their wealth and comfort to lead an grounded life in a small town of Uttarakhand to win over their old grandfather and ultimately inherit his wealthy family estate.

DISNEY TITLES

Are You Sure?! (August 8) (Korean)

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure promises to offer a lot of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?

STAR WARS TITLES

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) (August 14) (English)

The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates!

OTHER TITLES

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (August 2) (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu)

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3 (August 7) (Korean)

In the new normal era, where real-like fakes and fake-like realities blend, a new virtual space emerges in The Zone. In Season 3, exceptional new agents of mankind come aboard. Additionally, Z Coins can become personal prizes worth up to 200 million won, creating a battlefield where cooperation and competition clash.

The Tyrant (August 14) (Korean)

After years of seeing their country be suppressed by foreign powers, a group of rogue scientists working within the South Korean government begin to develop a virus that will put their country on a level playing field with the world’s most powerful nations. Referred to as The Tyrant Project, the virus holds limitless potential for the advancement of humanity. However, before the project can be finalized, a group of US agents uncover the plan and demand that all samples be handed over.

MACROSS FB7 Listen to my song! (August 16) (Japanese)

A.D. 2059. The emigration fleet, Macross Frontier, traverses the Milky Way on a mission to find a new planet to colonize. However, it finds itself at war with a previously unknown alien species called the Vajra. Fighting at the front lines is Ozma Lee, commander of the private military S.M.S’s Skull Squadron. One day, Ozma picks up a VHS tape left behind by a mysterious, winged creature. With Luca’s help, he manages to find a VCR player and watches the tape with Ranka, Sheryl, and other S.M.S members. Much to their surprise, the tape contains records of the Macross 7 Fleet’s legendary band, Fire Bomber, and its tumultuous past.

MACROSS DYNAMITE SEVEN (Season 1)(August 16) (Japanese)

A year after the last battle with the Protodeviln, Basara is tired of the Fire Bomber craze, so he sets off to wander alone across the galaxy. He stops by the remote Planet Zola, a spot along the legendary Galactic Whales’ migration path. When Basara gets injured in a firefight between the Whale Poachers and the Galactic Patrol, he stays with the music-loving Elma and her father, Graham, a gigantic, tenacious fisherman. Caught in the conflict between Graham, the Whale Poachers, and the Galactic Patrol, Basara is determined to have his song heard.

Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!(August 16) (Japanese)

While experimenting with Song Energy, Basara hears a sudden bellow coming from somewhere far off in the distance. Drawn to this mysterious sound, he flies off alone and follows it to a snowy planet. The eerie bellowing continues on the wind, and the planet’s inhabitants warn Basara that the sound is cursed: a bad omen foretelling misfortune. Undeterred, Basara continues in his search for the source of this strange sound.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (August 23) (English)

The movie follows lifelong best friends Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan), and Clarice (Uzo Aduba) known as “The Supremes”, who share the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood from decades of weathering life’s storms. Through the joys and sorrows of life, marriage and children, happiness and blues, love and loss, new shades of heartbreak and illness threaten to stir up the past when the trio sees their bond put to the test as they face their most challenging times yet.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 4) (August 27) (English)

In season four, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.