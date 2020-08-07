New on Apple TV+ this month: ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Long Way Up’ and more

A new sports comedy from Jason Sudekis, Oprah Winfrey back in action and a reality motorcycle series starring Ewan McGregor are the highlights in August

New arrivals on the platform include the series The Oprah Conversation, that will showcase Oprah Winfrey exploring impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world. New episodes of musical romance-drama Little Voice continue to drop as well, featuring original music by acclaimed composer Sara Bareilles.

Later this month comes a new sports comedy from Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso, that follows the exploits of a a small-time American college football coach recruited to be in charge of a football club in England. Sudekis will portray the continuation of the character he portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

The winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Boys State, also is a much-anticipated arrival. Then there is also Long Way Up, a new reality motorcycle series starring actor Ewan McGregor and television presenter Charley Boorman, in which the duo set voyage to cover 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries. Starting at the tip of South America, the friends travel across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Central America and Mexico.

Highlights of the week

The Oprah Conversation - New episode on August 6

Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah will lead timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft. Bringing truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, they reveal gripping stories of human connection. In this week’s new episode, “How To Be An Antiracist,” Oprah and bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs.

Little Voice - New episode on August 7

A fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, “Little Voice” is a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper. The series follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.

In this week’s new episode, “Ghost Light,” Bess experiences a setback just as Benny sets up a series of meetings with record executives.

Coming soon

Ted Lasso - Premieres on August 14

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (”Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Joe Kelly & Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

The first three episodes of “Ted Lasso” will debut on Friday, August 14. Following the premiere, new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+.

Boys State - Premieres on August 14

The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Boys State” is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government.

Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.

Long Way Up - Premieres on September 18

Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world. Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

The first three episodes of “Long Way Up” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, and new episodes will roll out weekly.