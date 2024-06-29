New on Apple TV+: ‘The Instigators,’ ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Lady in the Lake,’ and more

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on Apple TV+:

Sunny

A new ten-episode mystery thriller with a darkly comic bent, Sunny stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Created by Katie Robbins, who also serves as showrunner, and executive producer and director Lucy Tcherniak, Sunny stars Rashida Jones, who also serves as executive producer, along with stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy, and Jun Kunimura. Produced for Apple TV+ by A24, Sunny is written and executive produced by Robbins, through her shingle Babka Pictures. A24 and Jones also serve as executive producers. The series is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan.

Sunny will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 10, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through September 4.

Fly Me to the Moon - New Apple Original Film

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Fly Me to the Moon is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins.

Fly Me to the Moon is an Apple Original Film from Berlanti Productions and directed by Greg Berlanti. Producers are Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn, and Sarah Schechter. Screenwriter is Rose Gilroy, with story by Bill Kiersten and Keenan Flynn. Robert J. Dohrmann executive produces.

Fly Me to the Moon will premiere exclusively in theaters July 12 and will stream globally on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run.

Lady in the Lake

Based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman, Lady in the Lake is the thrilling, seven-part limited series starring Natalie Portman, who also serves as executive producer, and Moses Ingram, and created and directed by Alma Har’el.

When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, Lady in the Lake emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

Starring alongside Portman and Ingram in the series are Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Lady in the Lake will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23.

Women in Blue (Las Azules)

Women in Blue (Las Azules) is an upcoming ten-episode Spanish-language crime drama featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew led by Bárbara Mori (Perdidos en la noche, La Negociadora, La mujer de mi hermano).

Created by showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (Monarca, Sr. Ávila) and Pablo Aramendi (Tijuana, Los elegidos), and set in 1970 and inspired by true events, Women in Blue tells the story of four women who defy the ultraconservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

The series stars Mori, Sariñana, Téllez, Rasgado, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas. Fernando Rovzar, Wendy Riss, Erica Sánchez Su, Sandra Solares, and Billy Rovzar serve as executive producers.

Women in Blue will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 31, on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through September 25.

The Instigators - New Apple Original Film

Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse.

Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, The Instigators also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The Instigators will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 9.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

Inspired by celebrated cultural phenomenon, Yo Gabba GabbaLand! is a new, star-studded 10-episode series for kids and families created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise, with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand, filled with optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allows them to learn, laugh and grow together. The new series stars original Yo Gabba Gabba! cast members Erin Pearce as “Toodee,” Emma Penrose as “Foofa,” Adam Deibert as “Muno,” Amos Watene as “Brobee,” and Christian Jacobs as “Plex.” Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Lapkus, Chelsea Peretti, Diplo, Flea, and many more.

Yo Gabba Gabba! has delighted kids and parents alike worldwide with its blend of supremely singable music, colorful live-action characters, and captivating animation. The magical world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand is populated by a dazzling lineup of new friends along with returning beloved characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee, and Plex. GabbaLand and the Gabba Friends are all brought to life through the imagination of new host, Kammy Kam, played by Kamryn Smith (Come Dance with Me).

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. The series is created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of Yo Gabba Gabba!), who also serve as executive producers for Yo Gabba LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 9.

Bad Monkey

Hailing from executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking), Bad Monkey is a new Apple Original comedy series starring Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer, and based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel.

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith and Scott Glenn, with special guest star John Ortiz and guest stars Zach Braff and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer.

Bad Monkey will makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.