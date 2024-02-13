New on Apple TV Plus: ‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,’ ‘Constellation,’ and more

February 13, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on the platform:

What’s new on Apple TV+ this week

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin - New Peanuts special

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and is co-written by Robb Armstrong along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery. Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

The all-new, highly anticipated Peanuts special Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, premieres globally on Friday, February 16.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots - New docuseries

The Dynasty: New England Patriots is a new, 10-part documentary event from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, showcasing the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century, the New England Patriots, and bringing former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft together as they give the definitive story of the team’s remarkable reign.

Featuring interviews with Kraft, Belichick and Brady, the series offers unparalleled access to, and insights from, past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law, Bill Parcells and Jonathan Kraft; league officials and sports journalists like Roger Goodell, Al Michaels and Howard Bryant; and high-profile fans, such as Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Burr, Rupert Murdoch and many more. The docuseries explores the franchise’s 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner’s suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider’s look at the road to — and cost of — greatness.

Directed by Matthew Hamachek, The Dynasty: New England Patriots chronicles the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The docuseries is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive.

All 10 parts of The Dynasty: New England Patriots will debut globally Friday, February 16 on Apple TV+.

Constellation - New thriller

A new eight-part, conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, and created and written by Peter Harness.

Constellation stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Directed by Michelle MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar, Constellation also stars James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

Constellation will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through March 27.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend - new docuseries

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is a new four-part docuseries that highlights the thrilling story of the planet’s top living athlete as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage, along with the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career. The docuseries charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carry the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Matt Renner of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz. The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

All four parts of Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will debut on Wednesday, February 21 on Apple TV+.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, is a new, six-episode comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman.

Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Dick is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker.

Produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, and written by Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, with Noel Fielding. The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Big Talk Studios, Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Big Talk Studios, and Ben Palmer.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will premiere globally on Friday, March 1 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock - Season two

In the second season of the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic Fraggle Rock, the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Daveed Diggs returns for season two alongside Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein and Catherine O’Hara in guest star roles.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

Season two of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres globally on Friday, March 29.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy - Season two

After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a ‘must do’ journey for any respectable globetrotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s most unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.

In the second season of wayfaring travel series, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose tracking adventure, visiting for the first time the land of his mother’s childhood — Scotland, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a ‘hay bath’ under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy and playing soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville, Spain.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sara Brailsford.

The second season of The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, March 8 with additional episodes to debut each week through Friday, April 12.

Manhunt - New limited series

Created by Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, Manhunt is an upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series starring Tobias Menzies, and based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson.

Manhunt is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, and Hamish Linklater.

Manhunt is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge, and Kate Barry executive produce. Carl Franklin directed the first two episodes and is an executive producer on the series.

Manhunt will debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15 and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19.

Palm Royale

Palm Royale is a new Palm Beach-set series starring Kristen Wiig alongside a renowned ensemble cast that includes Laura Dern and Allison Janney join Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic Carol Burnett.

Loosely based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Palm Royale is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.

Palm Royale makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.