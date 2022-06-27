New on Apple TV Plus: ‘Loot’, ‘Black Bird’, ‘Bad Sisters’, and more

Other highlights coming to the platform include ‘Black Bird’, ‘Luck’, ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Other highlights coming to the platform include ‘Black Bird’, ‘Luck’, ‘Five Days at Memorial’

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on the platform:

What’s new on Apple TV+

A still from ‘Loot’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Loot - New comedy series

Hailing from creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, Loot is an Apple original comedy series that follows Molly (played by Maya Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

Also starring are Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez and Joel Kim Booster among others. Writers and creators Yang and Hubbard also executive produce. Rudolph also executive produces via her Animal Pictures production company, with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens also executive producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.

The first three episodes of Loot premiere this Friday, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays.

Now & Then - Season finale

Set in Miami, the eight-episode Spanish-English bilingual thriller series explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award-nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award-winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award-winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award-winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award-winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

The season finale titled ‘Tape 35’ premieres this Friday (June 24)

For All Mankind - new episode

The new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

The returning ensemble cast for the upcoming season 3 includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. New series regular is Edi Gathegi, who will play 'Dev Ayesa,' a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

A new episode of season three starts streaming this Friday (June 24)

Poster of ‘Physical’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Physical - New episode

The upcoming season of Physical has our protagonist Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the series also stars Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. New joinees include Critics Choice Award-winner Murray Bartlett in the role of ‘Vincent Vinnie Green’, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

The fourth episode of season two starts streaming this Friday (June 24)

Coming Soon

Black Bird - New Limited Series

Black Bird is a new six-episode psychological thriller adapted from the true-crime memoir ‘ In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption’ by James Keene and Hillel Levin. When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son, Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime - enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

The series also stars Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Ray Liotta. The limited series is developed and executive produced by Dennis Lehane.

First two episodes of Black Bird will premiere on Friday (July 8), followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Trying - New season

After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

The cast also includes Eden Togwell, Mickey McAnulty, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, and Robyn Cara.

The third season of Trying makes its global debut on Friday (July 22)

Surface - New thriller

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

Through twists and turns and a shocking love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? Surface is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

The cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award-nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

First three episodes of Surface will premiere globally on Friday (July 29).

Luck - New Apple Original Film

A magical and adventurous animated film, Luck centres around the story of Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada), the unluckiest person in the world. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg provides the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain (voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winner Whoopi Goldberg), stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Flula Borg provides the voice for Jeff the Unicorn, a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world and who dreams of one day being reunited with his one true love, the CEO of Good Luck, the Dragon (voiced by two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda). Lil Rel Howery provides the voice for Marv, the owner of the Flowers & More store where Sam gets her first job, who is upbeat, sharply dressed, and always ready with an encouraging word for unlucky Sam.

Luck is helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peggy Holmes, from an original screenplay written by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Luck will debut globally on Friday, August 5.

A still from ‘Five Days at Memorial’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five Days at Memorial - New limited series

Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode limited series that chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

Written and executive produced by Carlton Cuse and John Ridley, the series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler. It stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown.

‘Five Days at Memorial’ will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, August 12.

Bad Sisters - New comedy

Bad Sisters is billed as a delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller that is set in Ireland. The ten-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Apart from series creator and star Sharon Horgan, the series stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Bad Sisters will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Now Streaming

Cha Cha Real Smooth | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cha Cha Real Smooth - Sundance Award-winning film

Cha Cha Real Smooth is the winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award. It stars Cooper Raiff as 22-year-old Andrew, who is fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward and is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants—even if it might not be his own.

Lead actor Raiff also writes and directs the film. The cast also includes Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is now in-theaters and streaming globally on Apple TV+.