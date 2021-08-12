New on Apple TV+: ‘Mr. Corman,’ ‘CODA’ and more

New on Apple TV+: ‘Mr. Corman’ and ‘CODA’

12 August 2021 16:48 IST

A new drama from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize Award winner are the highlights of the platform this week

Here is the list of new titles on Apple TV+:

Now Streaming

Mr. Corman - New Series

Written, directed, produced by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (”500 Days of Summer,” “Inception,” “Don Jon”), “Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things haven’t been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a career in music didn’t pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before they’re senior citizens.

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” premiered August 6 on Apple TV+

Physical

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Rose Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru. In addition to Rose Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Ted Lasso

On the heels of breaking records by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history with 20 nominations, the SAG, Critics’ Choice Award and Golden Globe Award winning, global hit series returns for season two. “Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (”Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Joe Kelly & Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

In the third episode, “Do the Right-est Thing,” Rebecca has a special visitor shadow her at work. A player’s return is not welcomed by the team.

Schmigadoon!

“Schmigadoon!,” a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season of the six-episode series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Home Before Dark - Season two

A dramatic, mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak, and directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu. In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.

In the ninth episode of season two, “The Biggest Life,” tragedy strikes the Lisko family. Hilde loses her paper. Izzy takes a stand.

Coming Soon

CODA - Sundance Grand Jury Prize Award-winning film

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Written and directed by Siân Heder (”Tallulah,” “Little America”), “CODA” was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with an unprecedented four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

Global premiere on Friday, August 13

Truth Be Told - Season two

From acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Truth Be Told” is an NAACP Image Award-winning series that provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. Starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, the new season of the anthology drama also stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series.

In season two, investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test. In addition to Hudson, joining for season two are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. Returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

Season two premieres on Friday, August 20, 2021 with the first episode, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

See - Season two

“See” takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. In season two, Baba Voss is fighting to reunite his torn-apart family and get away from the war and politics that surround him, but the more he moves away, the deeper he gets sucked in, and the emergence of his nemesis brother threatens his family even more. The second season will introduce Dave Bautista (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss.

New series regular cast members joining Bautista this season include Eden Epstein (”Sweetbitter”), Tom Mison (”Watchmen”), Hoon Lee (”Warrior”), Olivia Cheng (”Warrior”), David Hewlett (”The Shape of Water”) and Tamara Tunie (”Flight”). The second season of “See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Season two premieres globally on Friday, August 27, with a new episode premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter.

Come From Away - New Apple Original Film

“Come From Away” is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge. “Come From Away” is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.

The live performance of “Come From Away” was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Global premiere Friday, September 10 on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show – Season two global premiere

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” is an Emmy Award winning series, and has been honored with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston, a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, as well as three Golden Globe Award nominations just shortly after its premiere. Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin snd Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as ‘Stella Bak,’ a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as ‘Ty Fitzgerald,’ a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as ‘Eric Nomani,’ a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as ‘Cybil Richards,’ the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as ‘Gayle Berman,’ a news producer; Valeria Golino as ‘Paola Lambruschini,’ a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as ‘ Laura Peterson,’ a UBA news anchor.

“The Morning Show” returns for season two with the first episode on Friday, September 17, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly on Apple TV+.

Foundation

From visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, “Foundation” is the highly anticipated epic saga that marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name. When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

“Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

The Velvet Underground - New documentary from Director Todd Haynes

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, “The Velvet Underground” shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band’s creative ethos: “how to be elegant and how to be brutal.”

Global premiere Friday, October 15 on Apple TV+

Invasion - New series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” is a sweeping, ten-episode science fiction drama from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (”X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (”Hunters”). The series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (”Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (”Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (”Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (”Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (”Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

“Invasion” is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil and executive produced by Jakob Verbruggen (”The Alienist,” “The Fall”), who also directed multiple episodes. Audrey Chon (”The Twilight Zone”), Amy Kaufman (”When They See Us”) and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (”The Outsider”), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (”Narcos,” “Hannibal”) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Global premiere Friday, October 22 on Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door - New limited series

Inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.

The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as ‘Phyllis,’ Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as ‘Bonnie’ the wife of Dr. Herschkopf.

Global premiere Friday, November 12, 2021 on Apple TV+