New on Amazon Prime: ‘Yearly Departed’ , ‘Clash of the Titans’ and more

A new comedy special, a classic fantasy adventure as well as a much-loved rom-com arrive on the platform this week

This week on Amazon Prime sees the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Silverman Phoebe Robinson, Natasha Legerro and Tiffany Haddish read out quirky eulogies for the year 2020 in a comedy special Yearly Departed.

Based on the Greek myth of Perseus, stream the fantasy adventure feature Clash of the Titans and immerse into the mystique world of Zeus, Poseidon and Hades. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film stars Sam Worthington, Gemma Arterton, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, Ralph Fiennes, and Liam Neeson and will be available starting December 31.

Also arriving this week is the light-hearted story of a husband whose life changes abruptly when he is asked for a divorce by his wife in Crazy, Stupid, Love, starting December 31. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, written by Dan Fogelman, the film stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon.

Highlights of the week:

Yearly Departed - December 30

Comedy special features eulogies for the year 2020 with a line-up of all-women comedians discussing everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020.

Crazy, Stupid, Love - December 31

A middle-aged husband’s life changes dramatically when his wife asks him for a divorce. He seeks to rediscover his manhood with the help of a newfound friend, Jacob, learning to pick up girls at bars.

Clash of the Titans - December 31

Perseus, demigod, son of Zeus, battles the minions of the underworld to stop them from conquering heaven and earth.