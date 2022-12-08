New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Yashoda’, ‘Forbidden Marriage’, ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, and more

December 08, 2022 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

The Bad Guy S1 - 8th December

The Bad Guy S1 revolves around a Sicilian public prosecutor named Nino Scotellaro who has spent his entire life battling the Mafia but is now under suspicion and sentenced for his own Mafia involvement. The series features Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Selene Caramazza in pivotal roles.

Doom Patrol S4 - 8th December

All of the heroes of the titular team in Doom Patrol have gained their abilities through tragic means and are generally shunned by society because of it. The Chief, a physician who provided them with shelter in his mansion, cared for most of the team members and kept them from harm. The Chief assembled an earlier team of misfits who became known as the Doom Patrol, from which the current group takes their name. Doom Patrol features Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Matt Bomer in pivotal roles

Yashoda - 9th December

Yashoda narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. A sci-fi survival thriller, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Something From Tiffany’s - 9th December

Something from Tiffany’s follows the lives of two couples who collide in a classic holiday gift mix-up. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them to where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises. Based on a novel by Melissa Hill, the holiday romance is directed by Daryl Wein

Forbidden Marriage - 9th December

All weddings in Joseon have been put on hold for the past seven years while the country chooses a new crown princess. Because of this, marriage for the next seven years has been made illegal for all young men and women. Tea shop owner/fake matchmaker So Rang is responsible for duping young people and even the king before he is finally apprehended. For reasons unknown, she is unable to leave the palace and ends up working as a maid for the royal family. Despite the passage of seven years, Lee Heon, as king and uxorious husband, has not been able to get over the death of the crown princess. Hearing one day that the spirit of the late crown princess resides in So Rang, he goes there to talk to her. Is Heon going to be successful in finding a new crown princess? Forbidden Marriage features Park Ju-hyun, Kim Young-dae, Kim Min-ju in pivotal roles

Hansan: The Rising Dragon - 10th December

When the Japanese invaded Korea in 1592, Admiral Yi Sun-Shin (Park Hae-Il) was on the lookout for them. The area around Hansan Island becomes the site of a decisive battle. Hansan Park Hae-il, Yo-Han Byun and Sung-Ki Ahn star in the lead roles