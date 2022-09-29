A still from ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (30th September)

The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act...different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries-and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

The horror-thriller/dark comedy stars Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, and Rachel Ogechi Kanu in pivotal roles.

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga (30th September)

Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga is about a married couple, Gurmel and Beant, who have grown romantically apart after the birth of their son five years ago. Gurmel, who is feeling the absence of romance more than his wife, seeks relationships outside his marriage by creating a fake identity on social media to chat with other women. Meanwhile, his wife is also doing the same, to get her husband’s attention back to her. Will this marriage last after they know each other’s truth? The Punjabi rom-com stars Gippy Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, and Raj Dhaliwal in the lead roles.

PAW Patrol - the Movie (29th September)

The PAW Patrol is on a roll…in their first big-screen adventure! With help from a new pup, Liberty, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City from their rival, Humdinger. The film has voiceovers given by popular faces like Tyler Perry, Ron Pardo and Will Brisbin.

The Roundup (Korean+Dubs) (30th September)

Set after 4 years after the previous film, The Outlaws, Detective Ma Seok-do, who travels to Vietnam to extradite a suspect, discovers some horrifying murders of Korean tourists by a ruthless killer named Kang-Hae Sung. The Roundup stars Ma Dong-seok, Sukku Son and Gwi-hwa Choi in the lead roles.

Monday (30th September)

On a steamy summer night two Americans living in Athens, Mickey and Chloe, are first introduced. Within no time they get attracted to each other. When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her job back home and explore whether their passion can blossom into something more. Monday stars Denise Gough and Sebastian Stan in pivotal roles.