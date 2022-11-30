New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Vadhandhi’, ‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Your Christmas or Mine?’, and more

November 30, 2022 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Vadhandhi - 2nd December

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil crime thriller will take the audience through the journey of a determined cop Vivek (played by S.J. Suryah) who finds himself fixated on solving the murder of an 18-year-old Velonie. Untangling a web of lies and deceit, the show is riddled with ‘rumors’ as the name Vadhandhi suggests, examining the frailty of human relationships and perceptions. A trail of questions follows - Will Vivek be able to solve the case? Will he be able to find the real perpetrator of the heinous crime? Will the obsession cost him his job as well as his personal life and family? This crime thriller series features a stellar cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.

Tathastu - 1st December

Zakir Khan is back with a new special which captures an honest, vulnerable, and unedited version of Khan sharing significant life lessons while trying to make sense of his journey thus far and giving the audience a taste of what real adulting looks like.

Gossip Girl - 2nd December

Almost ten years after the Gossip Girl website went offline, a new generation of private school students in New York City is exposed to the ugly reality of constant social surveillance. Gossip Girl will feature Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak.

Ginna - 2nd December

Ginna is Telugu supernatural horror action romantic comedy. The story revolves around childhood buddies Renuka (Sunny Leone) and Ginna (Vishnu Manchu), who reunite after years of separation, but the situations between them are not the same. Set in the backdrop of a small town, Ginna runs a tent house for his livelihood and is stuck between the game of love and friendship with Renuka. Will Ginna be able to navigate his way through the complex web of love, lies and rivalries? Directed by Eeshaan Suryaah, the action dramedy also stars Payal Rajput, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu in prominent roles.

Your Christmas or Mine? - 2nd December

A sweet love story of two young individuals who are in love and decide to part ways at the London train station with hopes of reuniting. But co-incidences and misadventures pose obstacles in their way. Will they be able to make it for Christmas Day? The holiday movie stars Asa Butterfield, Daniel Mays and Lucien Laviscount.

Capi Perez: Esto No Es Para Toda La Familia S1 (MX) - 2nd December

Carlos Alberto Pérez Ibarra, known as El Capi Pérez, is a Mexican comedian and television presenter who is coming with Capi Perez: Esto No Es Para Toda La Familia S1, his first stand-up special filmed in his hometown of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Toppen S1 (SE) - 2nd December

Toppen follows the fictitious socialist party and its Ministry of Welfare, campaigning for an election year in Sweden. The series follows the over-ambitious and idealistic press secretary, Lisa, and the vain and self-absorbed welfare minister, Roxanne, as they are thrown straight into the spotlight by the hard-nosed election general, Kaminsky. It features Klara Hodell, Sissela Benn and Robert Gustafsson.

Jujutsu Kaisen - 1st December

Jujutsu Kaizen features Junya Enoki, Adam McArthur, Yûichi Nakamura, and is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It narrates the tale of a kind-hearted teenager, who joins his school’s Occult Club for fun, but discovers that its members are actual sorcerers who can manipulate the energy between beings for their own use. He hears about a cursed talisman - the finger of Sukuna, a demon - and it’s being targeted by other cursed beings.