GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Role Play’ and more

Here’s a complete list of highlights on Amazon Prime Video this week

January 10, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Salman Khan in a still from ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan in a still from ‘Tiger 3’ | Photo Credit: YRF/YouTube

Tiger 3

ALSO READ
‘Tiger 3’ movie review: Salman Khan nails this mission timepass

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story, directed by Maneesh Sharma, revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family. With the continuation of action-packed content from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3, the film is now streaming on Prime Video in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

Role Play

Directed by Thomas Vincent, the action (romantic-comedy) film Role Play features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, and Bill Nighy. The plot revolves around Emma and Dave, played by Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary with a night of role-play in the suburbs of New Jersey. That night, Dave discovers Emma’s secret life as an international assassin, Emma must now use her lethal skills and determination to protect her family at all costs. The action film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 12 with dubs in Hindi.  

A still from ‘Role Play’

A still from ‘Role Play’ | Photo Credit: Reiner Bajo

James May: Our Man in India

James May: Our Man in India is the third in the Our Man series, following James’ successful trips to Japan and Italy. James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast epic across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. Directed by  Tom Whitter and produced by Will Daws the comedy adventurous documentary is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.