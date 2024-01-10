New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Role Play’ and more

January 10, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story, directed by Maneesh Sharma, revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family. With the continuation of action-packed content from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3, the film is now streaming on Prime Video in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu.

Role Play

Directed by Thomas Vincent, the action (romantic-comedy) film Role Play features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, and Bill Nighy. The plot revolves around Emma and Dave, played by Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary with a night of role-play in the suburbs of New Jersey. That night, Dave discovers Emma’s secret life as an international assassin, Emma must now use her lethal skills and determination to protect her family at all costs. The action film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on January 12 with dubs in Hindi.

James May: Our Man in India

James May: Our Man in India is the third in the Our Man series, following James’ successful trips to Japan and Italy. James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast epic across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world. Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. Directed by Tom Whitter and produced by Will Daws the comedy adventurous documentary is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.