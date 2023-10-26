New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts’, ‘Aspirants’ Season 2, and more

October 26, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles - October 23

The Australian docu-series tells the improbable story of The Wiggles, four friends who record a one-off album of children’s music in the early 90s and change the global music industry forever. Recognisable by their blue, red, yellow and purple skivvies, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page, and Jeff Fatt become an unlikely music phenomenon equipped with early childhood teaching fundamentals and a dose of self-belief. Directed by Sally Aitken, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles stars Emma Watkins, Anthony Field and Murray Cook in the lead roles.

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off - October 24

The comedy special delves into the comedian and actress Zainab Johnson’s life. The comedy that she does is based on her unique point of view, which was shaped growing up in Harlem as one of 13 children in a Black Muslim family. Upon obtaining a degree in maths and education and beginning her career as a teacher, she soon realised that teaching was not her true calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants Season 2 - October 25

In the slice-of-life drama, the three IAS aspirants, Abilash, Guri and SK, come closer to the end of their back-breaking journey, alongside senior aspirant Sandeep Bhaiyya, who faces struggles of his own. As love, career, friendship, ambition and dreams are all put on line, the trio of Abhilash, SK and Guri need to be stronger than ever to navigate between pre, mains and life. Created and directed by The Viral Fever (TVF), the drama series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Aspirants Season 2 brings back the cast from the previous season, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts - October 26

In the latest instalment of Transformers, Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Dean Scott Vazquez.

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy - October 26

This is a German psychological thriller based on Fitzek’s bestseller. It is about the destiny of a psychiatrist Stephan Kampwirth who, years after his daughter, Josy went missing, had to confront his daughter’s death once more. Directed by Thor Freudenthal and Iván Sáinz-Pardo, Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy is written by Alexander M. Rümelin.

Amar é para os Fortes - October 27

The Portuguese drama is about two black ladies from Rio de Janeiro who witness their lives irrevocably entwined on Mother’s Day. Sushi, Cida’s 11-year-old son, dies at the hands of the police. Digão, the police officer who murders the boy, is the son of Edna. Both moms deal with the sorrow of their losses, the corrupt nature of the legal system, and police corruption. Amar é para os Fortes ( is created by singer Marcelo D2 along with Antonia Pellegrino and Camila Agustini.

Hasta la Madre del día de los Muertos (Mother’s Day is Cancelled) - October 27

The Mexican comedy drama revolves around the story of the marriage between Lidia (Gala Montes) and Manuel (Michel Duval) and continues throughout the most important Mexican holidays. This time, they are trying to live their professional lives and trying to keep the romance alive. But this becomes complicated when Francisco (Alejandro Camacho), Manuel’s father, decides to move with them. Hasta la Madre del día de los Muertos (Mother’s Day is Cancelled) is a production of Corazón Films and Amazon Studios.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.