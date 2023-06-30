New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4, ‘Veeran’, and more

June 30, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Heartbeat - June 26

Heartbeat is an upcoming South Korean television series that follows a half-human-half-vampire Seon Woo-hyul (Ok Taec-yeon) who begins to live with the coldhearted Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an). The two fall in love and bring warmth into each other’s lives. The fantasy romance drama stars Ok Taec-yeon, Won Ji-an, Park Kang-hyun, and Yoon So-hee

Veeran - June 30

On a fateful day, Kumara, a young boy from Veeranur village, is struck by lightning that puts him in a coma. Seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad. But years later, upon his return, Kumara realises that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives. Written and directed by Ark Saravanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Veeran stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead and also features Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 - June 30

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S4 follows Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst turned field operator through his life and experiences. The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, the Amazon Original series stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly.

The Men’s Club New Chapter S1 - June 30

Nigerian drama series The Men’s Club New Chapter Season One follows the lives of four desirable young men in Lagos, Aminu Garba (Ayoola Ayolola), Tayo Oladapo (Efa Iwara), Louis Okafor (Baaj Adebule), and Lanre Taiwo (Daniel Etim Effiong), as they navigate the plots of love, betrayal, and friendship, channelling their inner voices and building the route for the lives they desire. Sharon Ooja, Sola Sobowale, Adebukola Oladipupo, Nengi Adoki, Shaffy Bello, and more talented actors feature in the show.

