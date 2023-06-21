New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Kazhuvethi Moorkkan’, and more

June 21, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Tiku Weds Sheru - June 23

Written by Amit Tiwari Anand and Sai Kabir Srivastav and directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, Tiku weds Sheru features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams.

I’m a Virgo S1 - June 23

From visionary filmmaker Boots Riley, I’m A Virgo is a coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13 ft. tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero. The series stars Jharrel Jerome, Olivia Washington, and Brett Gray in pivotal roles

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan - June 23

Kazhuvethi Moorkkan, a Tamil drama is about two young men, Moorkkan (Arulnithi Tamilarasu) and Bhoominathan (Santhosh Prathap), who are childhood best friends with polar opposite personalities. Living in the Ramanathapuram district, they are no strangers to the caste divide that is still prevalent in their village, but they dismiss anything that comes between their friendship. Kazhuvethi Moorkkan skillfully captures a lovely narrative of friendship and how two friends not only withstand the test of time but also the dividing patterns of a local politician with extravagant ambitions This action-drama movie is directed and written by Sy Gowthamraj

Barrabrava : Club Hooligans - June 23

Barrabrava: Club Hooligans is an Argentinian series about power, ambition, family, love, and lust that follows César (Gastón Pauls) and Polaco (Matías Mayer), brothers and essential players in the operation of the barra brava, a group of football hooligans from Club Atlético Libertad del Puerto. Created by Jesus Braceras, the series stars Pablo Alarcón, Juan Ignacio Cane, Matías Mayer, Gastón Pauls and Paloma Contreras in the lead roles.

Um Ano Inesquecível 4 - Primavera - June 23

Brazilian romantic-comedy film Um Ano Inesquecivel 4 - Primavera revolves around Jasmine, a sweet and clever girl who is about to finish high school, if not for one detail: maths. Jasmine is forced to study with a fearsome teacher. When she discovers that the extra classes will actually be with Davi, a pragmatic student of exact sciences, she starts to see that numbers are not so bad and, to her surprise, she will learn not only mathematics. In unconventional classes, Jasmine and Davi will share their different views and experience love blossoming as they find their place in the world. Directed by Bruno Garotti and Jamile Marinho, the film stars Lívia Silva, Bia Jordão and Giovanna Chaves in the lead roles.

Calle y Poché: No Labels S1 - June 23

Calle y Poché: No Labels S1, is a Columbian series that revolves around two content creators at their career’s peak. The duo travel to Columbia to reunite with their family and friends in the comedy series and confront hurdles of their romantic relationship and personal goals. Directed by Natalia García, Liliana Moyano, the series stars Daniela Calle, María José Garzón in the lead roles.

