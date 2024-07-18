GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New on Amazon Prime video this week: ‘The Zone of Interest’, ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’, ‘Divorce in the Black’ and more

Here is a complete list of highlights on Prime Video this week

Published - July 18, 2024 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Zone of Interest’.

A still from ‘The Zone of Interest’. | Photo Credit: A24/YouTube

 The Zone of Interest - Now streaming

The film focuses on the life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, who live with their family in a home in The Zone of Interest next to the concentration camp. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, the historical drama is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. The film stars Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, and Johann Karthaus.

‘The Zone of Interest’ movie review: A harrowing, one-of-a-kind portrayal of apathy

My Spy: The Eternal City - July 18 

The action-comedy film follows a veteran CIA agent named JJ who reunites with his support Sophie and his 14-year-old stepdaughter, to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. The film is directed by Pete Segal that reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, set in some of Europe’s most storied destinations. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, with Anna Faris and Ken Jeong.

Divorce in the Black-July 18

The suspense drama film revolves around Ava (Meagan Good), a preacher’s daughter and God-fearing woman who will do anything to save her marriage. But once her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict), decides to leave her, she realizes his true abusive nature and finds comfort in her longtime friend-turned-lover, Benji (Joseph Lee Anderson). Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the film also stars Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, with Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan.

A still from ‘Divorce in the Black’.

A still from ‘Divorce in the Black’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube

ALSO READ:Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film

Those About to Die - July 19

This is a historical drama that attempts to immerse its viewers into the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial fights in ancient Rome. The series is inspired by the nonfiction book by Daniel P. Mannix. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the 10 episodic series stars Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, Moe Hashim, and Rupert Penry Jones among others.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.