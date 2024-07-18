New on Amazon Prime video this week: ‘The Zone of Interest’, ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’, ‘Divorce in the Black’ and more

The Zone of Interest - Now streaming

The film focuses on the life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, who live with their family in a home in The Zone of Interest next to the concentration camp. Written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, the historical drama is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. The film stars Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller, and Johann Karthaus.

My Spy: The Eternal City - July 18

The action-comedy film follows a veteran CIA agent named JJ who reunites with his support Sophie and his 14-year-old stepdaughter, to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican. The film is directed by Pete Segal that reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, set in some of Europe’s most storied destinations. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, Billy Barratt, Taeho K, with Anna Faris and Ken Jeong.

Divorce in the Black-July 18

The suspense drama film revolves around Ava (Meagan Good), a preacher’s daughter and God-fearing woman who will do anything to save her marriage. But once her husband, Dallas (Cory Hardrict), decides to leave her, she realizes his true abusive nature and finds comfort in her longtime friend-turned-lover, Benji (Joseph Lee Anderson). Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the film also stars Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, with Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan.

Those About to Die - July 19

This is a historical drama that attempts to immerse its viewers into the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of chariot racing and gladiatorial fights in ancient Rome. The series is inspired by the nonfiction book by Daniel P. Mannix. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the 10 episodic series stars Academy Award winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, Moe Hashim, and Rupert Penry Jones among others.