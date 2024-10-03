ADVERTISEMENT

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Tribe’, ‘Challengers’, ‘House of Spoils’, ‘Dear Santa’, and more

Published - October 03, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Here is a complete list of highlights on Prime Video this week

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Challengers’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tribe - October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in - Los Angeles. Are they fearless or just foolish?

House of Spoils - October 3

ADVERTISEMENT

It tells the story of a chef who opens her first restaurant where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor and self doubt, but the pressure heats up thanks to the spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A still from ‘House of Spoils’

Legend of Vox Machina S3 - October 3

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challengers - October 1

Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, transformed her husband into a champion. But to overcome a recent losing streak and redeem himself, he’ll need to face off against his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

IF (Imaginary Friend) - October 3

ADVERTISEMENT

A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, and with this unique gift, she embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. An adventure you’ll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family.

Strangers Chapter 1 - September 29

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. S1 - October 5

Struggling college graduate Kana Sakuragi is recruited by an unorthodox company to battle supernatural threats known as “Kaii” by transforming into a magical girl. Her new career path begins.

Dear Santa - September 30

A young woman from a privileged life falls for a soup-kitchen owner after discovering a Dear Santa letter written by his 7-year-old daughter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US