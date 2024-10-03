New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Tribe’, ‘Challengers’, ‘House of Spoils’, ‘Dear Santa’, and more

The Tribe - October 4

A group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in - Los Angeles. Are they fearless or just foolish?

House of Spoils - October 3

It tells the story of a chef who opens her first restaurant where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor and self doubt, but the pressure heats up thanks to the spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her.

Legend of Vox Machina S3 - October 3

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

Challengers - October 1

Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach, transformed her husband into a champion. But to overcome a recent losing streak and redeem himself, he’ll need to face off against his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

IF (Imaginary Friend) - October 3

A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, and with this unique gift, she embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. An adventure you’ll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family.

Strangers Chapter 1 - September 29

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple is forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive.

Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. S1 - October 5

Struggling college graduate Kana Sakuragi is recruited by an unorthodox company to battle supernatural threats known as “Kaii” by transforming into a magical girl. Her new career path begins.

Dear Santa - September 30

A young woman from a privileged life falls for a soup-kitchen owner after discovering a Dear Santa letter written by his 7-year-old daughter.