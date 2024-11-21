New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’, ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’, ‘Waack Girls’, and more

Waack Girls - November 22

Six young women who are unapologetically themselves create a dance group in a city and a country that knows little about their chosen dance style, waacking. These girls come together to form a dance group called Waack Girls and step into the spotlight.

Leading the group are Ishani (played by Mekhola Bose), an expert waacker and the group’s choreographer, and Lopa (played by Rytasha Rathore), their enthusiastic and scrappy manager. The series captures their adventures both on and off the dance floor as they confront personal battles, family expectations, and societal norms. Created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala, and co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen, the series features an exceptional cast of newcomers, including Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose, along with veterans Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

The Rana Daggubati Show - November 23

The show presents a refreshing take on the celebrity talk show format, as Rana and his guests unmask their fun side and reveal insights into their personal lives that are unknown to their fans and unheard of by the world while partaking in exciting activities that go beyond the silver screen.

Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, SS. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, and many more.

Cruel Intentions - November 21

The series follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.

Written and produced by Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher and directed by Nick Copus and Adam Arkin, the series features exceptional cast Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Brooke Lena Johnson.

A Quiet Place: Day One - November 21

An American apocalyptic horror film, the film commences when Sam returns home to NYC, and her trip turns into a nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Alongside her cat and an unexpected ally, she must embark on a perilous journey in which the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou in pivotal roles, the thriller film is directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Tigres et Hyenes - November 22

.In Spanish thriller drama, Malik (Sofiane Zermani), a young Parisian hustler, discovers that his stepfather Serge (Olivier Martinez), a famous bank robber, has been arrested along with his accomplices. During the trial, Iris, one of the accused’s lawyers, Chérif (Waël Sersoub), requests Malik to accept a dangerous heist in exchange for Serge and her client’s liberty. Malik must convince and reunite Chérif’s former partners to accomplish this high-risk stickup. Starring Sofiane Zermani, Olivier Martinez, Waël Sersoub in pivotal roles. Jérémie Guez is the director.

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil - November 22

A gripping Colombian crime thriller that takes audiences on an intense, emotional journey as it follows three brothers — Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra), and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer)— as they descend into the intrigue, corruption, and moral chaos of the organized crime world. Alongside them is Diana (Laura Osma), a resilient and rebellious young woman on her own quest for truth. Written and directed by Andrés Baiz, the movie features action-packed drama stars Alberto Guerra, Alejandro Speitzer, Laura Osma, and Juanes in leading roles.