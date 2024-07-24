New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, ‘Tom Green Country’ and more

The Walking Dead: Tales of The Walking Dead - Now Streaming

The episodic anthology series is based on new and existing characters within The Walking Dead universe. The series follow individual characters, both new and old, as they chart the post-apocalyptic world of the franchise.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare - July 25

Inspired by true events and based on the declassified files of the British War Department, the film tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during World War II by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including James Bond author Ian Fleming. The film is co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson and Alex Pettyfer

100 Days My Prince S1 - July 26

In this historical action comedy series, a crown prince, upon losing his memory, encounters a commoner’s life and experiences unforgettable love as the husband to Joseon’s oldest bachelorette. The Korean series is directed by Jong Jae Lee and Sung-Woo Nam and stars Do Kyung-soo, Nam Ji-hyun, and Jo Sung-ha

Tom Green Country S1 - July 26

The unscripted series follows Tom Green, the comedian, who relocates from Hollywood to a simpler life to his newly purchased country farm. The reality series gives a heartwarming glimpse into the hilarious life on the farm, where he is joined by his mule, a donkey and six chickens.