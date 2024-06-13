New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘The Boys’ Season 4, ‘Walking Dead: The One Who Live,’ and more

The Boys Season 4 - Now streaming

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. In Season Four, the world is on the brink, where Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. While Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late. The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, is all set to return with the upcoming season, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr

Walking Dead: The One Who Live - Now Streaming

Walking Dead: The One Who Live delves into a love story of two people kept apart by an unstoppable power, trying to find each other. Created by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln, the series is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama television miniseries starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

Mouse Season 1 - June 15

Mouse dives into the journey of a rookie police officer, Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi), who is an honest man with a sincere heart. Working at a local substation, Ba Reum is a steadfast officer who, together with his partner, Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon), is always willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. Directed by Joon Bae Choi and Cheol Woo Kang the mysterious crime-action stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, and Park Ju-hyun in lead roles

The Handmaid’s Tale S1-S5 - June 15

Based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel about life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States, The Handmaid’s Tale is a science fiction drama, created by Bruce Miller starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd

Love Me If You Dare - June 14

Love Me If You Dare follows a man entangled in a dark and mysterious journey to investigate and uncover supernatural incidents. As he navigates through a series of unexplained disappearances and fatal accidents that lead him to heartbreaking revelations drawing him even deeper into a web of haunting secrets of an enigmatic woman. The supernatural thriller features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ashish Reddy in the lead, along with Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Simran Choudhary, and Rajeev Kanakala in pivotal roles. Directed by Arun Bhimavarapu, it is produced by Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Naga Mallidi under the banner of Dil Raju Productions,

