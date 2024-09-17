New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’, ‘Bad Newz’ and more

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam Season 1 - September 20

The eight-episode comedy drama that follows the journey of a young boy from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. Directed by Naga, the series has been written by Balakumaran Murugesan and produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). This family entertainer boasts an exceptionally talented cast, featuring Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.

Bad Newz - Now Streaming

Inspired by true events, Bad Newz revolves around a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) finds out she’s pregnant with twins from two different fathers (played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk). This peculiar revelation sets off a hilarious rivalry between the two men as they compete for Saloni’s affection while dealing with the madness that follows. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, the film is presented by Prime Video in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. A Leo Media Collective production, Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film boasts an incredible cast featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk in the lead along with Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha, Neha Sharma, Vijaylaxmi Singh, and Faisal Rashid in pivotal roles.

The Aviator - September 19

In the Academy Award Winning Film The Aviator (2004) the early years of larger-than-life American figure Howard Hughes is captured by legendary director Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett. In this acclaimed Oscar winning biopic, billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a successful public figure: a director of big-budget Hollywood films such as “Hell’s Angels,” a passionate lover of Hollywood leading ladies Katharine Hepburn (Cate Blanchett) and Ava Gardner (Kate Beckinsale), and an aviation pioneer who helps build TWA into a major airline. But in private, Hughes remains tormented, suffering from paralyzing phobias and depression. The higher he rises, the farther he has to fall.

Prisoners - September 19

Nominated for the best cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards, and chosen by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2013, Prisoners follows the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania and the subsequent search for the perpetrator by the police. After police arrest a young suspect and release him, the father of one of the daughters takes matters into his own hands. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the psychological thriller is written by Aaron Guzikowski and features Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Viola Davis in lead.

The Reader - September 19

The Reader follows Michael Berg who watches a train pass in 1995 Berlin. Flashing back to a tram ride from 1958. Michael, then 15, feels sick, getting off the tram to walk in the rain. Found by tram conductor Hanna Schmitz, 36, cleans him up and helps him home. As Michael is diagnosed with scarlet fever, he falls in love with Hanna Schmitz. After an argument, Hanna leaves and Michael is left devastated. Directed by Stephen Daldry, the steamy romantic film stars Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes, and Bruno Ganz.

Scream 4 - September 19

Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, in the fourth installment of the popular franchise, Scream 4, it has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order to get over the trauma of those horrific events, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has written a self-help book. She returns to Woodsboro for her book tour and reconnects with old friends Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Sheriff Dewey (David Arquette). However, Sidney’s arrival also sparks the return of Ghostface, putting Sidney and everyone she loves in danger.

Red - September 19

The American action comedy film, inspired by the DC Comics limited series of the same name, follows a former CIA black ops agent Frank Moses who lives a quiet life. One day, an assassination squad attacks Frank at his home, but he single-handedly kills the entire squad. Frank travels to Missouri to rescue his love, Sarah, resorting to kidnapping her when she refuses to come along with him. Meanwhile, a young CIA agent is tasked by his supervisor Cynthia Wilkes to kill Frank. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Warren Ellis. It features an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Karl Urban.

Red 2 - September 19

The American action comedy film and sequel to the 2010 film Red. The film follows the ex-CIA operative Frank Moses, three years after the events of the previous film, as he tries to lead a normal life with girlfriend Sarah Ross. Government agents interrogate Frank at an FBI Yankee White facility. Corrupt agent Jack Horton and a team of private military contractors ambush the facility; he threatens to torture Sarah until Frank gives him the information he needs. The film is directed by Dean Parisot and written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Warren Ellis. The film features an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins, and Lee Byung-hun in the lead.

Step Up - September 19

Step Up (2006), directed by Anne Fletcher, is a dance drama that follows Tyler Gage (Channing Tatum), a rebellious street dancer, and Nora Clark (Jenna Dewan), a disciplined ballet dancer. After Tyler gets in trouble with the law, he’s sentenced to community service at a performing arts school, where he meets Nora. Despite their different worlds, the two team up to prepare for Nora’s big showcase, combining street and classical dance styles. As they work together, they develop a deeper connection, learning about trust, ambition, and the transformative power of dance.

Step Up 2: The Streets - September 19

Step Up 2: The Streets (2008) is the second film in the Step Up franchise, directed by Jon M. Chu. The story centers on Andie West (Briana Evigan), a rebellious street dancer who struggles to fit in at the prestigious Maryland School of the Arts. There, she meets Chase Collins (Robert Hoffman), a talented student who shares her passion for dance. Together, they form a crew of misfit dancers to compete in an underground street dance battle, “The Streets.” The film explores themes of self-expression, breaking boundaries, and finding family through dance, blending street and contemporary styles in high-energy performances.

Step Up Revolution - September 19

Step Up Revolution (2012), directed by Scott Speer, is the fourth installment in the Step Up series. Set in Miami, the film follows Emily (Kathryn McCormick), an aspiring dancer who falls for Sean (Ryan Guzman), the leader of a dance crew known for their elaborate flash mobs. As Emily and Sean’s romance grows, they team up with the crew to use dance as a form of protest against a wealthy developer planning to demolish their neighborhood. Combining high-energy choreography with