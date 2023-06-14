New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Kandahar’, and more

June 14, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Jee Karda - June 15

Jee Karda, the romance-drama, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulatia and Suhail Nayyar digs into the exciting journey of seven childhood friends who always believed that their lives would fall perfectly into place by the age of 30. However, as they celebrate this milestone, they realise that their lives are far from the picturesque image they originally imagined.

Kandahar - June 16

Kandahar starring Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, and Ali Fazal, is centred around the writer Mitchell LaFortune’s real-life experiences as a military intelligence officer sent to Afghanistan following the Snowden revelations. The film is about the unique perspective on the controversy surrounding Edward Snowden’s intelligence leaks in 2013. Kandahar is an action thriller that follows the narrative of a CIA operative. This film will premiere on Prime Video exclusively on June 16 with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The Grand Tour (season five) - June 16

In the fifth season of The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May go on their first post-pandemic road trip, heading towards the frigid wastelands of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle. The trio sets off in their three favourite rally cars on an adventure-filled trip that includes Cold War submarine bases, frozen lake racetracks, collisions, and ski resort turmoil as they haul their handmade dwellings from Norway’s coast to the Russian border.

Battle on Buka Street - June 16

In the Nigerian comedy film Battle on Buka Street, after a lifetime of rivalry, two women find themselves at odds once again as they open competing restaurants on the same street.

Love Transit (season one) - June 16

In Japan’s unscripted reality show Love Transit, a group of ex-couples cohabitates in a house, interacting with each other and trying to find new love with others’ exes.

Prank or Tank - June 16

In the Mexican unscripted comedy show Prank or Tank, the “God of the Internet” and the irreverent presenter, Alex Montiel (Escorpión Dorado) and Facundo, will face each other in 10 challenges, suffer 5 punishments, and face many stars whom they’ve angered throughout their respective careers.

