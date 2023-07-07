New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, ‘Adhura’, and more

July 07, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Babylon - July 5

Babylon, written and directed by the Academy Award Winner Damien Chazelle, is set in a 1920s-era piece about how Hollywood actors were impacted by the switch from silent to sound movies. The story is about an aspiring actress Nellie (Margot Robbie) who is influenced by idols such as Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, and Alma Rubens. On her path to popularity, she encounters Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt, a guy reminiscent of John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks. Babylon is about the magic and the power of movies while challenging its audience by making them grapple with the wonders of film and the horrors of filmmaking. In addition to Robbie and Pitt, the film stars Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Phoebe Tonkin, and Telvin Griffin.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee - July 6

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is an eight-episode Tamil series that beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery. Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd, the heartwarming series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy.

L’estate più calda - July 6

The Italian Amazon Original series, L’estate più calda is directed by Matteo Pilati and co-written with Giuseppe Patern Raddusa and Tommaso Triolo. The show features Gianmarco Saurino, Nicole Damiani, Alice Angelica, Stefania Sandrelli, Nino Frassica, Michela Giraud and Giuseppe Giofrè in pivotal roles. Love and desire merge in a southern Sicily town during a hotter summer. Under the bright July heat, Nicola’s (Gianmarco) entrance into the little parish of Don Carlo (Nino) will cause joy and bewilderment in the community.

Adhura - July 7

Adhura is a horror series that unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant. Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The seven-episode series features Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. The series also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar and Jaimini Pathak in pivotal roles

Horror of Dolores Roach S1 - July 7

Horror of Dolores Roach S1 is a horror-comedy series. It revolves around Dolores Roach, a woman who is endowed with a magic touch. After her return to a New York City neighbourhood, that has seen significant transformation after spending sixteen years behind bars, Dolores is only recognised by an old stoner friend named Luis who lets her live in his run-down empanada shop’s basement flat and offers massages for money. Her partner has disappeared, and her family has moved away. Directed by Aaron Mark, the film stars Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, and K. Todd Freeman in the lead roles.

Los Iniciados Pt 1 - July 7

The Columbian Amazon Original series Los Iniciados Pt 1, follows Frank Molina (Andrés Parra), a troubled crime reporter, who amidst the chaos of a maze-like, tropical-gothic city, confronts powerful and obscure forces that inhabit the hidden most layers of Bogotá society when an old informant winds up murdered — the day after she reaches out to Frank for help. His investigation into the homicide unravels a much larger mystery involving a forbidden love story, political corruption, and massacres. In order to solve the riddle, however, Frank must first find the way out of the hardest maze of all: his own mind. But he soon realises he is only a pawn in a much bigger scheme.

Chavorrucos - July 7

Created by Nazareno Perez Brancatto and directed by Magaby García, this Mexican series is a story about Regina, played by Dalilah Polanco, a psychologist, who wishes to publish a book about the various traits of men. To do this, she gathers five unusual and highly unique “Chronic Immatures’‘ and assists them in overcoming the many crises they are experiencing. The series, along with Dalilah Polanco, also stars Cristián de la Fuente, Juan Soler, Julio Bracho, Rodrigo Murray and Freddy Ortega in pivotal roles.

