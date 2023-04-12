New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Season 5 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘Kabzaa’, and more

April 12, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

Tang and Me - April 11

While he was engrossed in a game, Ken’s wife abandoned him. Tang the robot, the missing child, shows up in front of him one day.

Lost Girls - April 13

The beautiful and lovely Bo is a succubus, a supernatural being that feeds on human energy, sometimes fatally. Bo is a renegade who takes up the fight for the underdog while looking for the truth about her own enigmatic origins. She rejects her supernatural clan’s strict hierarchy.

Soltos (season 3) - April 13

Brazilian reality TV series Soltos revolves around a group of young and attractive people who create relationships, party, quarrel, laugh, and cry, while having an exciting stay at an opulent beach house in Florianópolis.

Jubilee (part 2) - April 14

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodes 1-3) - April 14

In the fifth and final season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Kabzaa - April 14

Forced to join the seedy underworld, Kabzaa revolves around the tragedies of a freedom fighter’s son and his fight for justice.

Salade Grecque - April 14

In the French comedy-drama Salade Grecque, Tom and Mia get an Athens property as an inheritance from their grandfather. Tom, a young entrepreneur, learns that Mia, who falsely claims to be an Erasmus student, is actually a rebel activist who lies to her entire family.

LOL: Qui rit, sort!

French comedy reality series LOL: Qui rit, sort! is a story of ten comics who are trapped together for six hours as part of a tournament hosted by Philippe Lacheau to determine who can maintain composure while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh.

Caravana das Drags - April 14

Brazilian reality competition series Caravana das Drags showcases ten drag performers from Brazil battle for the title of ‘Supreme Drag’ as they tour the nation in a lavishly adorned bus.