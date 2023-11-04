New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Rainbow Rishta’, ‘Raththam’ and more

November 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Knuckle Girl - November 2

The live-action film adapted from a popular webtoon revolves around a promising woman boxer, Ran, who takes on school bullies and participates in illegal bouts. When her sister is kidnapped by a criminal gang, Ran must risk her own life, by breaking into the underworld wearing brass knuckle dusters, rather than boxing gloves. Starring Ken’ichi Abe, Takahiro Araki and Narimi Arimori, the film is directed by Hong-Seung Yoon and written by Byeong-sik Jung.

Takeshi’s Castle - November 2

An Indian reboot of the popular 80s Japanese game show that aired from 1986-1989, the series will feature commentary by actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who brings his most loved character ‘Titu Mama’ from his channel BB Ki Vines. ‘Titu Mama’ will take the audience through the nostalgia-filled game-show’s format and introduce the main characters, including the great Takeshi Kitano.

ADVERTISEMENT

P.I. Meena - November 3

In this mystery thriller series, a young private detective played by Tanya Maniktala gets drawn into an unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies, while being torn between her life and her dogged dedication to solving an unsolvable mystery.

Raththam - November 3

The Tamil crime-thriller narrates the tragic life story of an investigative journalist, Ranjith Kumar (Vijay Antony), who returns to his job to uncover the mystery behind an intriguing murder. Chezhiyan, the editor of a media house, is murdered by a fanatic to publish a negative story about his idol. Kumar delves deeper to find answers only to discover a more giant- illegal network and the killer who might be the victim in this terrifying murder.

Invincible Season 2 - November 3

The animated adult series revolves around a young adult, Mark Grayson who is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Mark fears that he might become like his father as he struggles to rebuild his life while facing a huge amount of threats.

Romancero S1 - November 3

The Spanish series Romancero follows Cornelia and Jordan as they seek to escape the forces of law, powerful supernatural creatures and themselves, a story set against the backdrop of a desert-like and cruel Andalusia, as real as it is mythical, during a nightmarish night plagued with demons, witches and those who drink blood. Starring Belén Cuesta, Alba Flores, Txunamy Ortiz and Ricardo Gómez.

Los Billis - November 3

Inspired by real events, the drama series narrates the coming-of-age story of a group of friends in the 80’s in Bogotá. The series follows a generation’s search for identity through the unlikely friendship between David and Leo, the younger brother of Andrea, one of the group’s leaders.

Rainbow Rishta - November 7

An unscripted docuseries that brings six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. An ode to acceptance and queer love, the series features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas and Sadam Hanjabam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT