New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s ‘Citadel’, ‘Pathu Thala’, and more

April 26, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Pathu Thala - April 27

Tamil film Pathu Thala revolves around Shakthivel (Gautham Karthik), an undercover detective who investigates the abduction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Santhosh Pratap). He suspects AG Raavanan (Silambarasan TR), a feared gangster, is to blame.

Gurudev Hoysala - April 27

Kannada action-thriller Gurudev Hoysala revolves around an honourable cop who is assigned to the town of Athani in Belagavi to investigate the disappearance of a fellow officer. One of the cop’s subordinates brings a young couple to the station after they are suspected of wrongdoing.

Citadel (episodes 1&2) - April 28

Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, marks the beginning of an epic global franchise. The interconnected high-stakes spy-drama from Amazon Studios, and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, follows elite Citadel agents whose memories were wiped out eight years ago, but now must come together to save the world.

Doom Patrol (season 4) - April 30

DC’s most unlikely team of heroes are ready to save the world... sort of. Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg were all scarred, disfigured, and ostracised after horrific accidents that gave them superhuman abilities - until mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder brings the outcasts together to treat and protect them. Doom Patrol are a superhero team as they fight wicked, extraterrestrial forces trying to destroy humanity.

Masha and the Bear (season 1-3) - April 30

The Russian comedy series where Masha is a lively three-year-old who often finds herself in trouble. And, the Bear is a kind, protective figure who tries his best to protect his friend from danger while frequently becoming an inadvertent victim of her follies.