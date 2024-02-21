GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Poacher’, ‘Seasoned Professional’, ‘Apartment 404’ and more

Here’s the complete list of highlights on Amazon Prime Video this week

February 21, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Poacher’.

A still from ‘Poacher’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey - February 19

The documentary chronicles the extraordinary odyssey of NBA mega-star Giannis Antetokounmpo from an impoverished childhood in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants to the very top of the basketball world.

The Teddy Teclebrhan Show - February 20

This is a six-episode comedy series. In his new variety show, Teddy presents us with the very best of his world. Antoine, Ernst Riedler, and Percy all have their own particular ideas about how the show works best, even if they are all played by Teddy.

Poacher - February 23

The crime series unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The eight-episode crime drama features a talented cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Created and written by Richie Mehta and executive produced by Alia Bhatt, the series is primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English. It will also be available in in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Seasoned Professional - February 23

Jenny Slate brings her new comedy special to Prime Video. In her second romantic, electric and naughty little stand-up special, the acclaimed comedian, actress and author proves being brave for love is worth it — even when exploding a baby out of your vagina, stalking your therapist, or trusting your partner to not destroy you. Because being chill is a fool’s errand.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy S1 - February 23

This is an adult animated sci-fi comedy. The eight episode series revolves around Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs.

Soltos em Salvador S4 - February 23

This is a Brazilian series. The twists and turns of the plot revolve around a dynamic and eclectic cast of 8 participants who must learn to coexist and interact within the confines of a single house, located amidst the bustling and vibrant metropolis that is the aforementioned capital of Santa Catarina.

Apartment 404 - February 24

This is a real-life mystery drama based on true unprecedented events in Korean apartments. Six residents get invited to a secret-filled apartment, where they face mysteries and solve secrets. The Korean drama will premiere with English subtitles.

A still from ‘Apartment 404’.

A still from ‘Apartment 404’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sound Of Freedom  

This movie is based on the true story of a former U.S. government agent who sets himself on a mission to rescue children from the clasp of ruthless child traffickers. Furthermore, learning about a boy and his captivated sister, he decides to embark on a life threatening mission into the Colombian jungle, to free them from a fate worse than death.

