New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Pippa’, ‘BTS: Yet to Come Concert’ movie, and more

November 09, 2023

Rainbow Rishta - November 7

An unscripted docuseries that brings six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. An ode to acceptance and queer love, the series features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas and Sadam Hanjabam.

BTS: Yet to Come Concert - November 9

The biggest band in the world, BTS, as a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, performed at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. This concert-film includes 19 performances from their hit tracks, such as ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘RUN,’ ‘MIC Drop,’ ‘Yet To Come’ (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more.

Pippa - November 10

This war film evolves around the untold story of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The battle was a milestone in the eventual liberation of Bangladesh.

Pulikkuthi Pandi - November 10

This action drama is the story of Pandi (Vikram Prabhu), an orphan turned thug with nearly 20 minor crime cases against his name in a police station. He falls madly in love with Pechi (Lakshmi Menon) and decides to be a responsible man after meeting her. He was prepared to change his ways, but destiny had other ideas. After the vicious loan shark Sannasi (Vela Ramamoorthy) mistreats Pechi and her father, he gets into a heated argument with her. The remainder of the story concerns how Pandi, Pechi, and her family deal with Sannasi and his sons’ wrath.

007s Road to a Million - November 10

The reality series from the UK sees contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in many iconic Bond locations—from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica—the format will be a test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building - November 12

Succeeding ‘Youn’s Kitchen’, Lee Seo Jin will be running a new franchise restaurant abroad that specializes in Korean street food. The show features fellow actors Lee, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and world star BTS V.

