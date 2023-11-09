HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Pippa’, ‘BTS: Yet to Come Concert’ movie, and more

Here is a complete list of highlights on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video this week

November 09, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ishaan Khatter in a still from ‘Pippa’

Ishaan Khatter in a still from ‘Pippa’

Rainbow Rishta - November 7

ALSO READ
‘Rainbow Rishta’ docu-series review: A heart-warming, feel-good take on queer love

An unscripted docuseries that brings six real-life love stories and experiences of members from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. An ode to acceptance and queer love, the series features Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas and Sadam Hanjabam.

BTS: Yet to Come Concert - November 9

The biggest band in the world, BTS, as a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, performed at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. This concert-film includes 19 performances from their hit tracks, such as ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘RUN,’ ‘MIC Drop,’ ‘Yet To Come’ (The Most Beautiful Moment), and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more.

Pippa - November 10

This war film evolves around the untold story of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The battle was a milestone in the eventual liberation of Bangladesh.

ALSO READ
Prime Video releases trailer of wartime saga ‘Pippa’

Pulikkuthi Pandi - November 10

This action drama is the story of Pandi (Vikram Prabhu), an orphan turned thug with nearly 20 minor crime cases against his name in a police station. He falls madly in love with Pechi (Lakshmi Menon) and decides to be a responsible man after meeting her. He was prepared to change his ways, but destiny had other ideas. After the vicious loan shark Sannasi (Vela Ramamoorthy) mistreats Pechi and her father, he gets into a heated argument with her. The remainder of the story concerns how Pandi, Pechi, and her family deal with Sannasi and his sons’ wrath.

A screengrab from ‘Pulikkuthi Pandi’

A screengrab from ‘Pulikkuthi Pandi’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

007s Road to a Million - November 10

The reality series from the UK sees contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure to win the ultimate prize of up to £1 million. Filmed in many iconic Bond locations—from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica—the format will be a test of intelligence, endurance, and heroism. In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Jinny’s Kitchen: Team Building - November 12

Succeeding ‘Youn’s Kitchen’, Lee Seo Jin will be running a new franchise restaurant abroad that specializes in Korean street food. The show features fellow actors Lee, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and world star BTS V.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / television / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.