New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Permanent Roommates’ S3, ‘Upload’ S3, ‘The Other Zoey’, and more

October 19, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum - October 15

Crafted by Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, the series will encompass 26 captivating episodes in Season 1, each featuring an 11-minute animated narrative. This beautiful animation series will provide information about India and shed light on the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. While the names of great freedom fighters of our nation, like Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, and Subhash Chandra Bose, other countless heroic figures, such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more, will finally take their rightful place in history through this animated masterpiece.

Permanent Roommates S3 - October 18

Season three of Permanent Roommates follows the lives of fan-favourite couple Mikesh and Tanya who face an amusing conundrum in their relationship. Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, the heartwarming relationship drama also stars highly versatile actors including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma in pivotal roles.

Upload S3 - October 20

In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein. Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

The Other Zoey - October 20

The Other Zoey is an American Amazon Original romantic film that follows Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a super smart computer major uninterested in romantic love, has her life thrown upside down when Zach (Drew Starkey), a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend. Just before she reveals the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin, Miles (Archie Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Still pretending to be Zach’s girlfriend, she realises she has feelings for both of them and is forced to confront her fears to make an impossible decision.

Sayen: La Ruta Seca - October 20

Following the events of the first movie, in Sayen: La Ruta Seca, one of the most wanted criminals in the country, arrives in the Atacama Desert in pursuit of a lead in her mission against Actaeon, the multinational organisation responsible for the tragic loss of her family and the destruction of ecosystems throughout Chile. There, she will find new allies who join her journey to take down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres. The second instalment in a trilogy, the film stars Rallen Montenegro (Inés del Alma Mía), Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Jorge López (Elite), Katalina Sánchez (La Jauría), Eyal Meyer (Gloria), Camilo Arancibia (Inés del Alma Mía), and Alfredo Castro (The Club).

Bosch: Legacy S2 - October 20

Bosch: Legacy S2 follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Silver Dollar Road - October 20

From Academy-Award Nominee Raoul Peck, Silver Dollar Road follows the story of the Reels family as told by the matriarch Mamie Reels Ellison and her niece Kim Renee Duhon, two fierce and clear-eyed women bending to safeguard valiantly their ancestors’ land and their brothers and uncles Melvin and Licurtis, who were wrongfully imprisoned for eight years - the longest sentence for civil contempt in North Carolina history. This documentary, based on the 2019 ProPublica article, highlights the covert ways the legal system has been exploited to keep Black land ownership fragile and the racial wealth gap growing.

Dora The Explorer S1 - S5 - October 19

Dora The Explorer S1 - S5, features the adventures of young Dora, her monkey Boots, Backpack, and other animated pals. Every episode takes viewers on a journey with Dora through an animated universe that is based inside of a computer. Each episode’s main character asks the audience for assistance in solving a conundrum or enigma that she encounters.

Go, Diego, Go! S1 - S4 - October 19

Go, Diego, Go! S1 - S4 is a story about Join Diego, who is also Dora the Explorer’s cousin. As he rushes to the aid of wildlife like sloths, red-eyed tree frogs, and more in the Latin American rainforest. Help Chinta the Chinchilla and Baby Jaguar by travelling to the mountains!

PAW Patrol S1 - S4 - October 19

PAW Patrol S1 - S4, is about a group of six joyful rescue canines led by a child named Ryder and use each of their unique skills to defend the beachside community of Adventure Bay. The pups’ companions Cap’n Turbot, Robo-Dog, Everest, and Tracker frequently accompany them.