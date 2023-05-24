HamberMenu
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’, season 2 of ‘James May: Oh Cook!’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week includes ‘Der Greif (The Gryphon)‘

May 24, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘James May: Oh Cook!’

A still from ‘James May: Oh Cook!’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

James May: Oh Cook! S2 - May 24

James May: Oh Cook! S2 is all about the charming James May as he experiments with a variety of recipes. It’s the ideal streaming companion for foodies and home chefs because each episode focuses on a certain cuisine or dish.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum - May 26

Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum revolves around a middle-class Malayali man’s experience of a lifetime during a business trip to Kerala.

Der Greif (The Gryphon) - May 26

Based on the classic novel by Wolfgang Hohlbein, Der Greif (The Gryphon) sends us back to the 1990s and four teenagers into a dark in-between world.

