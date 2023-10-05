New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Season 2, ‘Totally Killer’, and more

October 05, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

Make Me Scream - October 3

The Halloween special Make Me Scream is hosted by horror enthusiasts and life partners Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell. It features three celebrity teams, led by Jaleel White, Shoniqua Shandai, and rapper Lil Xan, who play a game in which they must endure a series of terrifying scare zones without screaming in order to survive the night and win the Medal of Mayhem.

Mumbai Diaries Season 2 - October 6

Mumbai Diaries season 2 revolves around doctors, trainees, and staff at Bombay General Hospital facing challenges brought on by the Mumbai floods. This season will be even more intense as the city faces the threat of being submerged in water. The hospital staff must set aside their personal issues to help the city survive. The intricately woven narrative tells a gripping tale of human spirit and perseverance in the face of diversity. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the medical drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The series brings back the highly versatile ensemble star cast from the previous season, which includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi.

Totally Killer - October 6

In Totally Killer, thirty-five years after the shocking murders of three teens, an infamous killer returns on Halloween night to claim his fourth victim. When 17-year-old Jamie comes face-to-face with the masked maniac, she accidentally time-travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar culture, Jamie teams up with her teenage mother to take down the psycho once and for all. The film stars Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, and Julie Bowen.

The Wheel of Time S2 Episode 8 - October 6

In the previous episode of The Wheel of Time Season 2, viewers saw Rand, Lan, and Moiraine follow Forsaken Lanfear into a secret Waygate. The episode also focused on Egwene’s continued captivity by the Seanchan, alongside Nynaeve and Elayne’s plan to rescue her. The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden in pivotal roles.

The Continental: from the World of John Wick Episode 3 - October 6

The Continental: From the World of John Wick revolves around a chain of hotels around the world that serves as a neutral ground for members of the underworld; the hotel workers of The Continental try to handle the hitmen and murderers who come to stay. The three-part mini-series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel. Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne. Created by Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward, the series stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell and Mishel Prada in pivotal roles.

