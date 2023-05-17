New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Modern Love Chennai’, ‘Bones and All’, and more

May 17, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Modern Love Chennai - May 18

Following the success of Modern Love Mumbaiand Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Chennai is the third Indian adaptation of John Carney’s internationally acclaimed Original anthology Modern Love franchise.

Bones and All - May 18

In the American romantic-horror film Bones and All, a young woman sets out on a 1000-mile journey across America, where she encounters a disenfranchised drifter. All routes, however, lead back to their frightening pasts and a final stand that will determine whether love can survive their otherness.

The Ferragnez – The Series (season 2) - May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series season two is a reality series following Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, one of the most famous star couples of Italy. The newest season will once again open the doors of their home to audiences on the Original series, produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon Studios.