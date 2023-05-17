HamberMenu
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Modern Love Chennai’, ‘Bones and All’, and more

Here’s a list of highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week

May 17, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Modern Love Chennai’

A still from ‘Modern Love Chennai’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Modern Love Chennai - May 18

Following the success of Modern Love Mumbaiand Modern Love Hyderabad, Modern Love Chennai is the third Indian adaptation of John Carney’s internationally acclaimed Original anthology Modern Love franchise.

ALSO READ
Interview with the team of ‘Modern Love: Chennai’: Trying to define love and its many hues

Bones and All - May 18

In the American romantic-horror film Bones and All, a young woman sets out on a 1000-mile journey across America, where she encounters a disenfranchised drifter. All routes, however, lead back to their frightening pasts and a final stand that will determine whether love can survive their otherness.

The Ferragnez – The Series (season 2) - May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series season two is a reality series following Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, one of the most famous star couples of Italy. The newest season will once again open the doors of their home to audiences on the Original series, produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon Studios.

