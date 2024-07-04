New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3, ‘Space Cadet,’ ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ and more

The K2 S1 - July 3

In The K2, Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang-wook) is a former mercenary soldier known as “K2” who suddenly turns into a fugitive when he is wrongfully accused of killing his girlfriend while he is serving in Iraq. He finds his way back to Korea and gets a job as a bodyguard for Choi Yoo Jin (Song Yun-ah), the owner of JSS Security and the wife of Jang Se Joon (Jo Sung Ha), who is running for president. Je Ha uses his new job to plan his revenge on Park Kwang Soo (Kim Kap Soo), the leader of the current ruling party and Se Joon’s rival, whom Je Ha believed ordered the murder of his girlfriend. The South Korean drama series is directed by Kwak Jung Hwan

Bob Marley: One Love - July 3

With Bob Marley: One Love, celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s incredible story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green produced in partnership with the Marley family, the film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita

Garudan - July 3

Set in the picturesque town of Theni, Tamil Nadu, Garudan follows Minister Thangapandi (R.V. Udayakumar) as he disrupts the lives of the innocent in his quest to seize temple land. As greed takes over, childhood friends Aadhi (M. Sasikumar) and Karuna (Unni Mukundan), along with their trusted confidante Sokkan (Soori) are pitted against each other, leading to a series of betrayals and acts of revenge. What unfolds is a gripping narrative of the consequences of power and ambition, offering intense drama and promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed and written by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar who co-wrote the film alongside Vetrimaaran, the film stars Samuthirakani, Soori and Shivada Nair in pivotal roles.

Space Cadet - July 4

Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams and shooting for the stars. Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn’t going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her “doctored” application lands her in NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie and determination to get to the top of her class, and NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice

Tastemakers S1 - July 4

In Tastemakers, join Emmy Award-winning food journalist Cat Neville for an eye-opening journey into the heart of the food movement. Tastemakers introduces viewers to artisans who are defining the flavor of food today. Throughout the documentary-style series, viewers learn what drives these makers, what inspires them, and how they perfected their craft.

Temptation Island Mexico S1 - July 5

Temptation Island Mexico follows a group of dating couples at a crucial time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to each other for the rest of their lives, or if they should go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to a tropical paradise, where they join a host of eligible men and women. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that aims to help answer the most difficult questions about their relationship. The nine-episode reality series will be produced locally in Mexico and Brazil, as well as a combined version in Argentina and Chile, through an agreement between Amazon Studios, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, and Banijay Americas–owned Endemol Shine Brazil

Mirzapur S3 - July 5

The well-acclaimed Mirzapur franchise is set in India’s hinterland and tells a gripping saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and intricate family dynamics. Building on the spine-chilling climax of the previous season, Mirzapur Season 3 takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet dark and brutal world of crime and power. After the bloodbath at the end of Season 2, Pankaj Tripathi returns as ‘wounded lion’ Kaleen Bhaiya who won the battle in Season 1 along with Ali Fazal who plays Guddu and ascended the throne in Season 2. The ensemble cast also includes Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha. The series is created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman and produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.