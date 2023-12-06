New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, ‘Mann Pasand’, and more

December 06, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Mast Mein Rehne Ka - December 08

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way. Directed by Vijay Maurya, this slice-of-life film will feature Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta as lead roles, alongside Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

Mann Pasand - December 07

Garnering love and appreciation from audiences worldwide, Zakir Khan has emerged as one of India’s funniest and most entertaining stand-up comic artists. Mann Pasand, the latest set by the ‘Sakht Launda’, created history when he became the first Asian comedian to headline the Royal Albert Hall auditorium, in its first show performed entirely in Hindi, that won over the audience who gave him a 20-minute standing ovation at the end of the act.

Merry Little Batman - December 8

The animated film follows the story of Damian Wayne who wishes to be a Superhero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst Super-Villains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby, and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!)

Amsterdam - December 7

Amsterdam is a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. 20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Directed and Written by David O. Russell, the film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in pivotal roles.

Silver and the book of dreams - December 8

In Silver and the book of dreams, when Liv moves to London, she meets the mysterious Henry and his group of friends, who pull her into the enthralling world of dream-travel. She and her newfound band of dream-wanderers conduct a ritual to make their biggest dream come true, but it demands the gravest sacrifice. Based on the bestseller by Kerstin Gier. Directed by Helena Hufnagel, the German film stars Jana McKinnon, Rhys Mannion and Chaneil Kular in pivotal roles.

